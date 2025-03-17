LeBron James, Rui Hachimura & Trey Jemison Out But Other Keys Lakers Expected To Play Vs. Spurs

After getting back in the win column against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers are back on the court on Monday as they host the San Antonio Spurs in the second night of a back-to-back.

This marks the fourth game of a six-game in eight-day stretch for the Lakers, the craziest part of their schedule this season.

With them playing so many games in a short span, the Lakers are naturally going to be without some key players. LeBron James (left groin strain) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) remain out but both appear to be close to returning. Trey Jemison will also miss his third straight game due to an illness.

All of the other Lakers key players were available against the Suns, and despite this being the second of a back-to-back, they are expected to be play against the Spurs are well. Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury management) are the only players on the injury report but both are listed as probable, signaling they will play barring a significant change.

The Lakers, who are still missing two starters in James and Hachimura, aren’t the only shorthanded team in this one as the Spurs are of course without their two stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, who were both ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries.

The Spurs still have a lot of talent though with Chris Paul leading the way and youngsters Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson all having solid seasons, so this is not a matchup the Lakers can take lightly in the second game of a back-to-back.

It’s no secret that the Lakers have a difficult schedule to close the season, making this an important game given the state of the Western Conference standings. But if Doncic, Austin Reaves and others play how they have been recently, beating the undermanned Spurs at home shouldn’t be an issue.

San Antonio Spurs (28-38) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (41-25)

7:30 p.m. PT, Monday, March 17, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

PG: Austin Reaves

SF: Jordan Goodwin

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Christian Koloko

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Devin Vassell

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Bismack Biyombo

Key Reserves: Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, Blake Wesley

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!