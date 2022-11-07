LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Darvin Ham Speak On How Lakers Can Get Anthony Davis The Ball More

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ new nickname is on the verge of becoming “The Magician” as he has done a disappearing act in the second half of the last two games.

In those two losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis has combined to score 37 points in the first half. In both games, the Lakers followed Davis’ lead and came out hot before cooling off after the halftime break. In the two second halves combined, Davis scored just four points.

After the loss to the Jazz, Davis put the onus on himself to demand the ball more in the second half to get more looks. His play didn’t reflect that though as he came out in the second half of the Cleveland game ultra passive again.

Davis did not speak to reporters after the loss to the Cavaliers, but his teammates and coach spoke on what can be done to get the big man the ball more.

LeBron James believes that Davis needs to be the Lakers’ focal point offensively, putting it on other players to make sure he gets the ball.

“I think we’re all just trying to figure out what we want to do offensively,” James said. “That’s been something that we’re all trying to maneuver through and see what best suits every individual to better the team and obviously it starts with AD, and getting him more touches… Offensively, each game has its own challenges to start the season, but our focal point is and should always be to make sure he touches the ball throughout the course of possessions, quarters, halves, and so on.”

Darvin Ham’s tone was a bit different when speaking on the situation as he gave Davis the right to personally demand the ball if this continues to happen.

“I mean, you say getting looks it’s like, I mean, he’s definitely a focal point but these guys are not rookies. You understand what I’m saying? We have a playbook, we have a menu and a bunch of sets where AD can be featured and you have to just be organized, slow down, be organized and get what you want. And we didn’t do such a good job of that in the second half, but we’ll continue to get better at it. And he’s got my blessing to scream out, call his own number. You know, we tried to get him going, trying to get Bron going on some post actions and some step ups and pick-and-roll stuff,” Ham said.

“It’s not like we’re not trying and sometimes the game dictate things to go another way. They go on a run, trying to play faster to try to possibly score more. So it’s a lot of different variables that goes into that. It’s not just like, okay, you’re not calling plays AD. That’s not the case.”

The Lakers take the court again on Monday night in a rematch with the Jazz, so look for them to make it a point to get Davis going offensively. First halves haven’t been a problem though so they will have to stick to their gameplan in the second or else it could be a similar story where Davis disappears after halftime.

Westbrook not sure whose job it is to get Davis ball

Russell Westbrook, another point guard on the team, was asked what they could do to get Davis more looks and didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t know whose primary job is to do that, to be honest,” Westbrook said. I’ll leave that up to the coaches to figure out the best way for them to realize. I mean, that’s our job. Best job I can do making is making the right reads you know trying to make the game easier. Obviously, the talent AD has, I guess collectively, we got to figure out ways to be able to utilize him more.”

