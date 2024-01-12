LeBron James Salutes ‘Legend’ Bill Belichick After Parting Ways With Patriots

Throughout his 21 years in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been fortunate enough to play with and against some of the greatest players in league history.

James’ career spans three different decades, yet he somehow remains one of the best players in the world. It’s an unprecedented run for James who continues to defy Father Time and change the perception of how long a player’s prime can last.

The 39 year old isn’t just admired by his basketball peers, but the professional sports world at large. Players and coaches marvel at what James is able to do at his age and the most impressive part is that he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots said good bye to their own iconic figure as they let go of long-time head coach Bill Belichick. Shortly after the announcement was made, James gave Belichick his flowers:

Coach Belichick is such a LEGEND!!!! 🫡 man — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2024

James is an avid football fan and he clearly appreciates what Belichick did for the Patriots and the game of football in general. Belichick spent 24 years as New England’s head coach, leading them to six Super Bowl championships in the process.

Belichick is also second in NFL history for regular season wins, a testament to how well-coached his teams have been. However, Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided to let go of Belichick after he and the team struggled during the 2023 NFL season and missed the postseason again.

Like Belichick, James has suffered his fair share of letdown seasons but that shouldn’t take away what the head coach has accomplished in the NFL. To no surprise, Belichick is now the biggest name on the head coaching market and he should have his pick of jobs.

While the NFL awaits Belichick’s next move, James will need to find a way to keep the Lakers in playoff contention. Los Angeles has won a couple of games recently, but they have a long way to go to meet their lofty offseason expectations.

LeBron James chosen to participate in NBA version of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

NFL fans got treated to a behind-the-scenes look at what some of the league’s quarterbacks go through during a season via Netflix’s show ‘Quarterback.’ The NBA is following in the NFL’s footsteps with their own version of the show and James has decided to be one of the participants in the show that he is producing with Peyton Manning.

