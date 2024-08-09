LeBron James Shares Advice From Carmelo Anthony Ahead Of Team USA’s Win Over Serbia

It was always known that at some point in these 2024 Olympics, Team USA would face an extremely tough challenge that they would have to overcome if they wanted to leave Paris with a Gold medal. That time finally come in their semifinal against Serbia, but thankfully LeBron James and Stephen Curry were up to the challenge.

Team USA trailed all game long and was down 13 heading into the final quarter, but they would storm back in that final 10 minutes and escape with a 95-91 victory. Curry was on fire and finished with 36 points and eight rebounds and LeBron posted a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead America into the Gold medal game against host country France.

Prior to the game, however, LeBron spoke to one of his closest friends and one of the best players in Team USA history in Carmelo Anthony, who told him they would have to get it done the hard way. And James took to social media to tell him they did exactly that, via ClutchPoints:

"You said 'Gotta get it done the hard way.' I heard you loud and clear my brother." LeBron James to Carmelo Anthony on his IG story 🤝 (via kingjames / IG) pic.twitter.com/O9LKFLSEea — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2024

The friendship between LeBron and Carmelo dates back decades and the two always keep things real for each other. With Team USA having already beaten Serbia twice this summer, there was no doubt they would give everything they had to take them down and for three quarters it felt like they had things in hand.

But it is in those moments that everyone sees who steps up and LeBron, as usual, was up to the task. He, Curry and Joel Embiid continually provided clutch baskets to get Team USA across the finish line with their Gold medal dreams still intact. Anthony knew it wouldn’t be easy and LeBron was up for the challenge.

LeBron James describes how Team USA came back vs. Serbia

It was a hard fought victory for Team USA to get by Serbia, who was led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. And LeBron James knew that they would have to dig deep and continually preached that throughout the fourth quarter.

James said that getting it done the hard way was something they spoke on as they fought to come back, noting that beating Serbia three times in three weeks was going to be extremely difficult. LeBron shouted out Curry and Embiid for their performances while adding that he will just continue to do whatever is needed for Team USA to ultimately come out successful.

