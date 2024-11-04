LeBron James Shouts Out Matthew Stafford & Rams After Win Over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams needed a victory on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as they continue their climb from the bottom in the NFC West. It took an extra overtime period, but the Rams got the 26-20 win and moved to 4-4 with their third straight win and are now 0.5 games back of the top spot in the division. And they got some immediate praise from L.A. Lakers star LeBron James.

Matthew Stafford led the Rams with 298 yards on 25-for-44 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. He threw the game-winning touchdown to DeMarcus Robinson in overtime. Despite missing his top two receivers for a majority of the season, Stafford is currently 10th in the NFL in passing yards per game and has his team in the playoff mix.

And that game-winner prompted James to take to social media and praise both the veteran quarterback and the team for their gutsy divisional win:

WOW!!!!!! MATTHEW STAFFORD A BEAST!!! What a win by the @RamsNFL on the road — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2024

James has been an avid supporter of the Rams since his move to L.A., as the franchise made their similar move just a couple years prior. While James is known for his support of several NFL teams, he has been consistent in praising Stafford and the Rams over the last few years.

And for the Rams, it’s incredible that they’re in this situation at all. They started 1-4 due to major injuries on their offense and are now just one win away from taking the lead in their division. That is certainly worthy of praise from James, as Stafford has had to deal with plenty so far this season.

LeBron James congratulates Vince Carter

The Toronto Raptors recently Hall of Famer Vince Carter by retiring his No. 15 jersey. They did so at halftime of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, which allowed LeBron James and the Lakers to be in attendance after beating Toronto on Friday.

Even though Carter played for eight different teams during his playing career that spanned more than two decades, the iconic figure is known more for his time with the Raptors than any other franchise he played for because of the impact he had in Toronto.

After the game between the Raptors and Lakers on Friday night, James talked about Carter getting his jersey retired and how the former face of the Toronto franchise impacted the league’s presence in Canada.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!