LeBron James Shows Love To ESPN’s Doris Burke After Making History

The NBA has a number of excellent commentators and analysts who do an excellent job covering games and without a doubt one of the most universally loved and respected is ESPN’s Doris Burke.

Burke has been with ESPN since 1991 and has been a part of the network’s NBA coverage since 2003. Over the years, she has proven herself to be extremely knowledgable and entertaining during broadcasts and is now part of ESPN and ABC’s main commentary team for the NBA Finals.

With Game 1 now in the books, Burke became the first female analyst to be a game analyst for any major men’s championship in any sport and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to praise Burke for the accomplishment:

Important moment for our sport tonight. Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us! You’re a 🐐! 🙏🏾🤎🫡 https://t.co/eckUkkP2Bk — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2024

Burke is deserving of all the praise she receives and more as she is simply one of the best color commentators in the game of basketball today. Making history by calling the NBA Finals is just another feather in the cap of what has been an amazing career and LeBron wanted to make sure this accomplishment is given the recognition it deserves.

Burke is the first woman to be a commentator for a New York Knicks game on radio and on television, the first woman to be a commentator for a Big East men’s basketball game, and the first woman to be the primary commentator on a men’s college basketball conference package. She is also the first woman to call a conference finals and NBA Finals on radio.

Unfortunately, there are still times when women don’t get the praise and recognition they deserve, but that won’t be the case with Burke and LeBron wanted to make sure this historic moment was recognized.

LeBron James has not had conversations with Lakers about Dan Hurley or JJ Redick

In terms of LeBron James’ current situation with the Lakers, the superstar is laying back as the team searches for a new head coach. And the James camp continues to make it clear that he is not involved in the search.

A recent report noted that LeBron hasn’t had any conversations with the Lakers on Dan Hurley or JJ Redick as the team’s potential next coach and that he understands they need to make a decision based on what’s best for the franchise beyond his playing days.

