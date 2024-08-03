LeBron James Shows Love To Simone Biles After Winning Gold For USA At 2024 Olympics

There are so many outstanding athletes in the history of American athletics, but only a select few are able to rise to the absolute elitist of elite level. Without a doubt two of those athletes are Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Simone Biles, universally considered the greatest gymnast ever.

That title was already locked in for Biles prior to the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but she further cemented herself by helping the USA women’s gymnastics team to a gold medal. She would then follow that up by becoming the first American woman, and just the third woman period, to win two All-Around Olympic Gold Medals.

Following her historic win, the praise for Biles rightfully rained down from everywhere and that includes from another one of the greatest athletes this world has ever seen. LeBron responded to a Biles social media post by calling her a Black GOAT:

Biles now has six Olympic gold medals and nine medals overall in addition to an absolutely ridiculous 23 World Championship gold medals in her collection. Her dominance in gymnastics is truly unbelievable and there were many stars in attendance to witness her accomplishments including some of LeBron’s Team USA basketball teammates.

It is always wonderful to receive praise from fans and even other athletes, but it is different when it comes from someone like James, who is truly the best of the best. There aren’t many who can relate to the pressures that Biles faces to be great and surpass their own high expectations, but LeBron is one who can and thus likely means that much more.

The Olympics allows for greatness to witness greatness and there are very few, if any, who are as great as Simone Biles. And even someone like LeBron James recognizes that.

Magic Johnson congratulates Simone Biles on gold medal performance at 2024 Olympics

The praise for Simone Biles came from everywhere on social media and that included another Lakers great in Magic Johnson.

The Lakers legend congratulated the entire USA women’s gymnastics team for their gold medal before singling out Biles for her All-Around individual gold medal as well. Magic would also reminisce on meeting Biles and her family in 2017 at the gymnastics gym she opened in Houston following her first All-Around gold medal back in Rio.

Johnson would add that he hopes to see more history and medals from Biles with the individual events still to take place.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!