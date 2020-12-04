LeBron James Signs 2-Year Contract Extension With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 NBA season. The team did not release terms of the agreement, though it is said to be worth $85 million.

James had two more seasons remaining on his original four-year contract with the Lakers, but could have exercised a player option after the 2020-21 campaign to become a free agent. James opted against this, further putting his trust in the Lakers organization.

Following the team’s first championship in 10 years, both James and Anthony Davis doubled down on their faith in vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and front office as a whole.

“LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player, and human being,” Pelinka said in a statement. “LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great. We could not be more honored by this commitment.”

Given that James will be entering his age-36 season — and 18th in the NBA — it is likely that this extension means he will be finishing his playing career in L.A. It is rumored that he chose to end his new contract in 2023 due to the fact that his son, Bronny James, will be graduating high school and could potentially be NBA-eligible that summer.

As for the current season, James’ title defense with the Lakers will begin on Dec. 22 against the L.A. Clippers.

Davis signs full five-year max extension

In addition to James extending his deal, Davis surprised many by signing the full five-year max contract to stay with the Lakers. It was widely assumed that Davis would sign a three-year deal with a player option in order to become a free agent for his 10th season, enabling him to get a massive pay raise.

However, Davis too showed his faith in Pelinka and the Lakers, and he’ll be under contract with the team for at least the next four seasons.

