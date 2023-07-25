LeBron James’ Son Bronny In Stable Condition & Out Of ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest While Practicing At USC

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it clear for a while now that he plans to play with his oldest son Bronny in the NBA, and every day that dream becomes closer and closer to being a reality.

LeBron and his wife Savannah have to be very proud of Bronny as he had a stellar high school career at Sierra Canyon to earn a scholarship at USC for the 2023-24 season. If Bronny were to have a good season then the hope was that he would enter the NBA Draft in 2024, which is when LeBron’s contract with the Lakers comes to an end and he can be a free agent.

Unfortunately though, those plans may be put on hold as ultimately life and health and what’s most important and both of those things were compromised for Bronny on Monday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny collapsed while practicing at USC and went into cardiac arrest, although thankfully he is now in stable condition and out of ICU:

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

As the sports world found out last December when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, this is an extremely scary situation and the perfect medical attention is needed to save the life, which is what appears to have happened with Bronny.

While it’s great to hear that Bronny already seems to be on the path to recovery, his future on a basketball court is unknown as it remains to be seen what caused the cardiac arrest and if he would be in future danger by playing.

Basketball is the last thing on the minds of Bronny and the James family right now though, so hopefully he can make a speedy recovery and get back to full health as soon as possible. Bronny is still just 18 years of age and has an extremely bright future, whether that be on the basketball court or elsewhere.

The James family has asked for their privacy to be respected in this time, but there’s no doubt the whole world will be praying for Bronny hoping that he can get back to full strength to continue doing what he loves.

