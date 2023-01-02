Lakers News: LeBron James Still Envisions What Life Could’ve Been As An Ohio State Football Player

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, but there is an alternate universe in which LeBron never steps foot on an NBA floor. LeBron’s fandom of the Ohio State Buckeyes is well known, with the Lakers star staying in Atlanta to watch them take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football National Semifinals, a heartbreaking 42-41 loss for the Buckeyes.

In another world, LeBron could have been on the field in the scarlet and gray of Ohio State as a wide receiver and with his size, speed, and jumping ability, it’s hard not to picture him dominating. Back in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary, LeBron played wide receiver for two years, and apparently, those visions of being on the gridiron still trickle down for the Lakers star.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, LeBron admitted to envisioning himself out on the field any time he attends an Ohio State contest, be it football or basketball:

“Do I find myself envisioning that it was me? Yeah. Absolutely. All the time,” James told The Times about playing college football or basketball. “Every time I go to an Ohio State game, a football game or a basketball game or any of those games where it’s just super-jam packed, super excitement. You’ve got the student sections. For sure. No question about it.”

There is no atmosphere quite like that in college sports, and it is a big part of its appeal. LeBron being from the state of Ohio, it makes complete sense that he would support the Buckeyes, who are part of perhaps the biggest rivalry in college sports with the Michigan Wolverines. Being in the building for games like that rivals anything the NBA or any professional sport can produce.

LeBron James would have been an unfair advantage during that rivalry, but he definitely could have been a big-time player had he gone the football route. He played just two years of high school football, but his numbers were outstanding, totaling 103 catches for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Basketball fans and LeBron himself are undoubtedly happy he chose the route he did, but a generational athlete such as himself could have dominated in any sport, and he still thinks about it to this day.

Dirk Nowitzki believes LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record strengthens his GOAT argument

Alas, LeBron James did go the basketball route and is still going strong in his 20th NBA season. Barring anything catastrophic, he will soon break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, and the legendary Dirk Nowitzki believes that will make it extremely hard to deny he is the greatest ever.

Nowitzki said that he has always considered Michael Jordan the GOAT, but if LeBron breaks the scoring record, he admitted he will be running out of arguments to keep up that sentiment. Nowitzki added everyone should really appreciate what they are witnessing with LeBron’s continued greatness in Year 20.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!