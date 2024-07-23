LeBron James ‘Super Appreciative’ To Be Named USA Flag Bearer

The 2024 Olympics will soon kick off in Paris with opening ceremonies taking place on July 26. One of the most prestigious honors someone can be tasked with is being a flag bearer for their country and this year that honor has been bestowed to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

LeBron is the elder statesman of the men’s Olympic basketball team at 39 years old and is nearing the end of his playing career with this definitely being his last trip to the Olympics. But he is also one of the biggest international superstars in addition to being a model citizen and true role model.

James is very much aware of just how special this is and the Lakers star said he was extremely appreciative and humbled by the selection, via NBA on X:

“It’s special in the fact that, to get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion. To be able to understand how prestigious this moment is and for someone to be the flag bearer and wave the flag, not only for us as the men’s national team but for all the Olympians I hold that with the utmost of honor. It’s definitely something that my family and my community and my friends, it’s something that will live on forever and super appreciative and super humbled by it.”

It is a very select group of people who can say they were selected for this honor and that distinction is not lost on James. There are hundreds of American athletes to choose from, but the American contingent felt LeBron was the best choice to represent the country in this moment after more than 600 athletes voted.

This will be the second consecutive Olympics in which a basketball player was chosen as the American flag bearer with Sue Bird doing the honors in 2020. Swimming superstar Michael Phelps did the honors in 2016 and fencer Mariel Zagunis was chosen in 2012. James is the first male basketball player ever to hold the honor for the United States.

LeBron James happy Team USA was tested vs. South Sudan

LeBron James and Team USA have been taking part in some exhibitions prior to the start of Olympic play and they got a surprising test from South Sudan in their most recent contest, escaping with a 101-100 victory thanks to a game-winning layup from LeBron himself.

Afterwards, James gave a reaction as he walked back to the locker room, noting how he preferred those kinds of contests to blowouts as he likes the fact that Team USA was tested and feels those are the best games.

