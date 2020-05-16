LeBron James, Travis Scott Design ‘Cactus Jack C/O 2020’ T-Shirt

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is known for being an active member in the community, giving back and helping people in need whenever he can.

His greatest accomplishment in this realm is the creation of his “I Promise” school in Ohio, an all expenses paid private elementary school offering full scholarships to college for anyone who graduates.

So during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with more people in need than ever, James found a way to contribute. Sticking to his goal of helping kids in school, James decided to put his focus on the high school and college graduating classes of 2020.

These kids all had to finish their final semester of school online, and will not even get a graduation ceremony. Because of this, James teamed up with rapper Travis Scott to design and sell a ‘Cactus Jack C/O 2020’ t-shirt for graduating seniors.

The shirt, which features a logo of people holding hands standing in front of a globe, features the phrase “we’re all in this together.” This is something that James wants to emphasize with both the shirt itself and the televised graduation ceremony he has helped put together, which will air and stream on Saturday.

All proceeds from Cactus Jack shirt sales will be donated to the LeBron James Family Foundation, plus Feeding Texas to support local food banks and those facing food insecurity.

James, beyond being an incredible basketball player, continues to show that he is an extraordinary person as well. He has no problem using his platform to do something great and what he feels to be right.

In addition, getting somebody like Scott to join him in this endeavor is perfect, as the two have immensely large fanbases that likely cover a majority of 17-22 year old’s. They also represent very different parts of the country, so hopefully these two can continue to make a difference in their community.

The shirt can be found on Scott’s official website, and is available for a limited time only.