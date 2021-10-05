LeBron James Wants Lakers To Be Better In Transition This Season

Even though head coach Frank Vogel’s teams have always been defined by their defense, this new iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers looks tailor-made to get out and run in transition.

The Lakers employ two of the best transition attackers in the game in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and the two figure to lead the break every time the team is able to get a stop and defensive rebound. Much has been made about Los Angeles’s ability to put pressure on the rim, so opposing defenses have to be terrified at the thought of James and Westbrook barreling down the lane with a head of steam.

Fastbreaks could be the new identity for this Lakers squad and James believes getting out on the break is going to be its biggest improvement.

“Well we definitely want to get back to one,” James said. “I think that’s the best part that we can do this year is our ability to get out and run. Obviously Russ is always top five in pace in our league, so being able to use that and extend and use that to our advantage is gonna be beneficial to our overall offense.”

Westbrook’s speed has already awed people like Vogel and combined with James, the two will surely be putting up constant highlights throughout the season. Oftentimes last season the Laker offense got bogged down in the halfcourt, so running more will alleviate that issue and should help them keep pace with other high-scoring teams.

The other element as to why L.A. can be better in this area is their improved outside shooting as this will make it harder for defenders to clog the paint in semi-transition. Defenders running back will have to find shooters streaking to the corners and wings, opening up even more driving room for whoever is coming down the middle of the floor.

Although the Lakers may regress from an elite defensive team, the offensive boost should help make them a more balanced team and it will be exciting to see just how much they are able to get out on the break.

Rajon Rondo says LeBron James has the blueprint to win

Entering Year 19, James has won at the highest levels of basketball and there is not much he has not seen on a basketball court. James is arguably the safest bet when you need to build a team to contend, and Rajon Rondo went so far to say that the star has ‘the blueprint’ on how to win.

