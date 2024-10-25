LeBron James Welcomes Rams’ Puka Nacua & Cooper Kupp Back Against Vikings

The 2024-25 NBA season may officially be back, but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is an avid football fan who’s been consuming his fair share games since the college and NFL seasons began a couple of months ago.

The NFL is already nearly halfway through the 2024 season and teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings have begun to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The Chiefs are the lone undefeated team left, though their path to a “three-peat” will be more difficult because of injuries to their wide receiver room.

Meanwhile, teams like the Los Angeles Rams are trying to find their way and salvage their season though they’ve been hit hard by injuries. The Rams lost Puka Nacua to a knee injury in Week 1 while Cooper Kupp went down to an ankle injury the following week.

Nacua and Kupp are the heart and soul of Los Angeles’ offense and both finally made it back to the field on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. James welcomed the two receivers back via his personal X account during the game:

Good to see my boy Puka back out there tonight. Cooper too! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2024

Nacua is a huge fan of James as he’s previously called him the “GOAT” while Kupp’s got an admiration for what he’s done for the game of basketball. All three players star in Los Angeles and understand the pressure and expectations that come with playing in big markets, so it’s cool to see James acknowledge the two in a big game that could turn their season around.

Like the Lakers, the Rams are hoping to get back into the playoffs and make a deep run toward a championship though they are behind the eight ball so far. Fortunately, the Rams are getting healthy at a good time with Nacua and Kupp making their way back while players like Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson on the way.

For James, he may be pleased with how the Lakers managed to play a near-complete game in their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves but he and the purple and gold have a long way to go.

LeBron James will never forget sharing court with Bronny James for first time

LeBron James got the chance to live out his dream when he shared the court with Bronny James. Afterwards, James acknowledged he would never forget the moment the two suited up together for the first time.

