Limited-Edition LeBron James All-Star Game Bobblehead Available From FOCO

The Los Angeles Lakers are only being represented in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game by LeBron James, who again finished with the most fan votes in the Western Conference and therefore was a team captain for the fifth year in a row.

To commemorate James reaching the All-Star Game, FOCO released a limited-edition bobblehead that is individually numbered out of 322 units. James is dressed in the white and blue All-Star Game jersey and positioned on a base with guitars behind him.

FOCO also released All-Star bobbleheads for the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and others.

Overall, James has 18 career All-Star Game selections, which is tied with Kobe Bryant for the second-most in NBA history. They trail only fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished with 19.

As a leading merchandiser, FOCO has released a slew of Lakers products for fans to purchase. They recently unveiled a limited edition series of bobbleheads to commemorate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

The line features James, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West.

Team LeBron roster

James has yet to lose as All-Star Game captain, and drafted a roster that has him in prime position to keep that undefeated record intact during a homecoming appearance.

Starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic

Reserves: Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!