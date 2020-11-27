Los Angeles Lakers 2020-21 Preseason Schedule & Results

The Los Angeles Lakers 2020-21 preseason schedule has been finalized, with the team electing to play four exhibition games. In the midst of a unique offseason, the NBA reportedly allowed teams to decide on a three- or four-game preseason schedule.

The Lakers’ exhibition slate is comprised of a pair of games split evenly against the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns, and each will be carried live on Spectrum SportsNet. The first matchup with the Clippers is Friday, Dec. 11, presumably at Staples Center.

They meet again two days later, then the Lakers head to the desert for two games with the Phoenix Suns. Their first meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 16, and the Lakers’ final preseason game is two days later.

That the Lakers and Clippers are facing one another is hardly a surprise. They were championship favorites last season but a highly anticipated and expected Western Conference Finals clash never materialized due to the Clippers’ collapse against the Denver Nuggets.

Both L.A. teams face the same expectations, and their budding rivalry of sorts added another layer of intrigue this offseason with the Lakers signing Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers.

Preseason games between the Lakers and Suns may also serve as a playoff preview. Phoenix put together a remarkable run during the NBA restart and have built on that by trading for Chris Paul.

There was some belief LeBron James’ friendship with Paul would influence the Lakers to pursuit a trade for the veteran point guard. However, Paul reportedly didn’t have interest in joining the Lakers, and even with the trade to the Suns, was said to have preferred the Clippers.

The regular season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 22, though that schedule has not yet been released. It’s expected to be unveiled in two phases, which will allow the NBA and teams the option to reschedule any potential games that are lost during the first half.

Lakers 2020-21 preseason schedule