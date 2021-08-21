Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule & Results

The Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 regular season schedule was announced today. The Lakers open the season as hosts to the Golden State Warriors on October 19, followed by a matchup with the Phoenix Suns on October 22.

The Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 23rd consecutive season, hosting the Nets at STAPLES Center. Other marquee home games include the Miami HEAT November 10, the Boston Celtics December 7, the Utah Jazz January 17 and the Milwaukee Bucks February 8.

Los Angeles will take a six-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season, from January 21-30. Additionally, the Lakers have two five-game home stands from November 8-15 and from December 31 to January 9. Los Angeles will play 12 sets of back-to-back games in 2021-22, including two with no travel.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television a total of 42 times, appearing on ABC five times, TNT 13 times and ESPN 13 times. The Christmas Day contest against Brooklyn is an ABC game simulcasting on ESPN. The Lakers will also play on NBATV 12 times throughout the season.

Information on single-game ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lakers 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule & Results

