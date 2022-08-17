Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule & Results

The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 regular season schedule has been announced and they will open the season on the road against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18, followed by a matchup with the L.A. Clippers in the home opener on Oct. 20.

The Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 24rd consecutive season, traveling to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Other marquee home games include the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 2, Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 13, Boston Celtics on Dec. 13, Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 and Phoenix Suns on April 7 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

One other game to watch for is against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 7 as the Lakers announced they will be retiring Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey.

Los Angeles will take a six-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season, from Dec. 2-11. Additionally, the Lakers have two five-game home stands from Jan. 12-20 and March 3-12. Los Angeles will play 12 sets of back-to-back games in 2022-23.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television a total of 39 times, appearing on ABC five times, TNT 11 times and ESPN 11 times. The Christmas Day contest against Dallas is an ABC game at 1:30 p.m. PT. The Lakers will also play on NBATV 12 times throughout the season.

Lakers 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule and Results