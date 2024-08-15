Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Released

It’s no secret that the 2023-24 season didn’t end how the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets again, this time in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers then had to watch their biggest rivals, the Boston Celtics, get their 18th NBA championship before them.

The focus has now shifted to the 2024-25 season, though, as the Lakers look to get back into championship contention with their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, on the roster.

With James and Davis not getting any younger, the pressure is on the organization to surround them with enough pieces to compete. So far this offseason, they have done nothing, though, other than replace head coach Darvin Ham with JJ Redick and Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie with draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Despite the Lakers’ lack of activity, they will, of course, be featured in a number of national TV, high-profile games during the 2024-25 regular season. That starts on Opening Night, when they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then they will travel to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The Lakers’ full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season has now been released:

The 2024-25 NBA season for the Lakers has officially been dropped: pic.twitter.com/sgB6YF7IQS — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 15, 2024

The 17-time NBA champions will be showcased on national TV games 39 times, which is almost half of the regular season.

The Lakers’ longest road trip of the upcoming regular season will take place at the end of January into February, with six straight games away from Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers in West Group B for Emirates NBA Cup

The NBA will be doing its In-Season Tournament again, although they have renamed it the Emirates NBA Cup.

The Lakers are looking to defend their title and were placed in West Group B along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.

Each team will play four group stage games on ‘Cup Nights’ taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, as is reflected on the Lakers’ schedule.

The quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 with the semifinals and finals once again happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and 17, respectively.

