Los Angeles Lakers Complete Orlando Schedule With Start Times At Walt Disney World & TV Information

While the NBA had long settled on 22 teams reporting to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-20 season, it wasn’t until Friday that the schedule and tip-off times were officially set.

Each team will play eight seeding games, which will count toward their respective regular-season records and standings. If the ninth-place team in either conference is within four games if the eight seed, they will meet for a play-in.

The Lakers’ Orlando schedule begins with a matchup against the L.A. Clippers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. While at Walt Disney World, the Lakers will additionally face the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers’ schedule only features one back-to-back, when they play the Thunder and Rockets on Aug. 5 and 6. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Lakers have the third-most difficult schedule of the 22 teams headed to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

NBA process for determining schedule of seeding games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex



In the first step of the selection process for the seeding games, the matchups were chosen chronologically, starting from March 11, except in instances where a matchup featured a non-participating team, a matchup resulted in either team in the game exceeding eight total games, or a matchup prevented any participating team from having eight feasible matchups.

The second step in the selection process was matchup balancing.

There were eight cases were selecting matchups chronologically prevented a game that was scheduled to be played two more times in the remainder of the regular season from being included. In those cases, one instance of that matchup was added as a seeding game, and instances of repeat matchups as seeding games were removed where possible.

Lakers TV schedule for NBA season restart in Orlando

Spectrum SportsNet will air each of the Lakers’ eight games, and select broadcasts will also be available on ESPN or TNT. All but their final game against the Kings, scheduled for Aug. 13, already have a tip-off time.

The Lakers will take the court July 30 with a 5.5-game lead over the Clippers for first place in the Western Conference.

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) TV TV TV Thurday 7/30 Clippers 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Saturday 8/1 Raptors 5:30 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Monday 8/3 Thunder 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Wednesday 8/5 Jazz 3:30 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Thursday 8/6 Rockets 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Saturday 8/8 Pacers 3 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Monday 8/10 Nuggets 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Thursday 8/13 Kings TBD Spectrum SportsNet

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!