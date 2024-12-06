Los Angeles Lakers Look to End Skid Against Red Hot Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a challenging position as they prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 6, at State Farm Arena. After enduring a rough patch over their last ten games, where they have gone 4-6, the Lakers are now grappling with a two-game losing streak that has raised significant concerns about their form and competitiveness. Most recently, the team suffered a demoralizing blowout loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, a game symbolic of their current struggles. This matchup against the Hawks presents an opportunity for the Lakers to recalibrate and regain momentum, but it will not come easy against an Atlanta team riding high on a five-game winning streak.

Lakers Struggles

The Lakers’ recent performances have been troubling, particularly their last two losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat. These defeats were not just routine losses but historic in their severity. The Lakers were outscored by a combined 70 points across the two games, marking one of the worst two-game stretches in franchise history. Such results have left fans and analysts questioning the team’s ability to compete consistently at a high level. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have taken accountability for these shortcomings, as has team advisor JJ Redick, words alone will not suffice. The team must demonstrate tangible improvement on the court if they hope to reverse their fortunes.

Looking to Play Better vs Atlanta

The upcoming game against Atlanta is more than just another contest on the schedule; it is a litmus test for the Lakers’ resilience and character. The Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 12-11 record and an offense that ranks eighth in the league with an average of 116.6 points per game. Their success is largely driven by Trae Young, who is averaging 20.7 points and a career-high 12 assists per game this season. Young’s playmaking ability poses a significant challenge for a Lakers defense that has been porous, particularly on the perimeter. Additionally, Atlanta’s improved defensive capabilities—now ranked 15th in the league—make them a formidable opponent on both ends of the court.

Sportsbooks currently favor the Hawks in terms of betting odds, given their recent form and home-court advantage. The Lakers’ inconsistent performances and injury concerns have made them underdogs heading into this matchup. Bettors will likely consider Atlanta’s offensive firepower and defensive improvement key factors in their favor. Those betting online will find the Lakers at +3.5 underdogs and +135 on the moneyline. The o/u is set at 225.5.

LeBron James Questionable

For the Lakers to compete effectively, several key factors must align. Anthony Davis must assert his dominance in his matchup against Clint Capela, while role players like D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, and Dalton Knecht must provide consistent scoring support. With LeBron James listed as questionable due to left foot soreness, contributions from players such as Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish become even more critical. The Lakers’ offense has struggled to find rhythm recently, and this game represents an opportunity for them to rediscover their scoring touch against a solid defensive unit.

The stakes are high for Los Angeles as they conclude a disappointing road trip. A victory against Atlanta would not only halt their losing streak but also serve as a morale booster for a team desperately seeking stability. However, failure to compete at a high level could deepen their slump and further erode confidence within the locker room.

As for injuries, Anthony Davis is listed as probable with left plantar fasciitis, while LeBron James is questionable with left foot soreness—a new addition to his injury history this season. Other notable absences include Austin Reaves (pelvic contusion), Jaxson Hayes (ankle sprain), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot surgery recovery), and Christian Wood (knee surgery recovery). On Atlanta’s side, Trae Young is probably diagnosed with right Achilles tendinitis, while Cody Zeller is out for personal reasons.

This game represents a critical juncture for the Lakers early in the season. It is an opportunity to prove they can respond to adversity with effort and execution rather than allowing their struggles to define them. Whether they rise to meet this challenge or falter against one of the league’s most in-form teams remains to be seen. All eyes will be on State Farm Arena as Los Angeles attempts to salvage some pride and momentum before returning home.

Start Time and TV Coverage: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: 4:30 p.m. PT, Dec 6

Where: State Farm Arena

Watch: Spectrum SportsNet