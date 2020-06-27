Los Angeles Lakers NBA Restart Schedule In Orlando

With 22 teams heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA restart, the league officially announced the schedule of seeding games. More than fourth months after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), play resumes on Thursday, July 30.

The night will feature a doubleheader with the Utah Jazz facing the New Orleans Pelicans (3:30 p.m. PT) and the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the L.A. Clippers (6 p.m.). The Lakers’ schedule also includes matchups with the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

L.A. only has one back-to-back, when they face the Thunder and Rockets on Aug. 5 and 6, respectively. The Lakers’ final seeding game comes against the Kings on Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Lakers have the third-toughest Orlando schedule among the 22 teams invited to Disney World. L.A. will take the court with a 5.5-game lead for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Assuming the Lakers maintain their position atop the West, they will meet the No. 8 team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Their opponent — currently projected to be the Memphis Grizzlies — could first be part of a play-in for the final playoff spot.

The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley, who decided against returning due to concerns over his son’s health and continued commitment to raising awareness for social issues. Dwight Howard has not yet made his decision, but the team reportedly expects he’ll join them.

Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be played inside the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center. Spectrum SportsNet will carry all eight of the Lakers’ games, with broadcasts also available to a national audience via TNT and ESPN.