Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League Schedule and Tickets

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is set to tip off on July 12, 2024, featuring all 30 NBA teams competing over 11 days at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. This marks the 20th edition of summer basketball in Las Vegas, showcasing rookies, second-year players, and undrafted talents vying for spots on NBA rosters.

Lakers Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers Summer League schedule for 2024 has been announced, featuring four exciting matchups:

July 12: vs. Houston Rockets

July 15: vs. Boston Celtics

July 17: vs. Atlanta Hawks

July 18: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The game against the Rockets on July 12 could potentially showcase this year’s No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard. The matchup with the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on July 15 promises to be a high-profile contest. The July 17 game against the Atlanta Hawks is particularly noteworthy, as it may feature No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Lakers’ Summer League appearance is the expected debut of Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Fans are eager to see the younger James showcase his skills on the professional stage.

Betting on the NBA Summer League

For those interested in betting on NBA Summer League games, there are several options available:

Moneyline: Wager on which team will win the game outright.

Point Spread: Bet on the margin of victory for a team.

Over/Under: Predict whether the total points scored in a game will be over or under a specified number.

Player and Team Prop Bets: Wager on individual player and team performances, such as points scored or rebounds.

It's important to note that Summer League games can be unpredictable due to the mix of rookies, young players, and fringe NBA talent. Before placing wagers, bettors should research team rosters, player backgrounds, and recent performances. Additionally, always gamble responsibly and within your means.

How to Buy Summer League Tickets

To buy NBA Summer League tickets, you can follow these steps:

Visit the official NBA Events website (NBAEvents.com) to purchase tickets directly from the league. This is the primary and most reliable source for tickets. You can choose from various ticket options, including general admission, reserved seating, or multi-game packages. The NBA offers different packages to suit various preferences and budgets. Consider the specific games or dates you want to attend. Tickets are available for individual games and multi-day passes. Compare prices across different games and seating options. General admission tickets typically cost around $40-$50, while reserved seating costs around $120. Consider purchasing a pass for those wanting to attend multiple games. General admission passes for the event can cost around $400, while reserved seating passes may cost around $1,400. Remember that tickets usually go on sale in mid-May for the July events. If official sources are sold out, you can explore reputable secondary market websites, but be cautious and verify the authenticity of the tickets.

Remember that the main Summer League event takes place in Las Vegas, but there are also smaller events in Salt Lake City and California.

California Classic

Before the Las Vegas Summer League, the Lakers will participate in the California Classic Summer League, which begins on July 6. Their schedule for this event includes:

– July 6: @ Sacramento, 4:30 p.m. ET

– July 7: vs. Golden State, 6:30 p.m. ET

– July 10: vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET

The NBA Summer League has grown from a small event to a major attraction for basketball fans and industry professionals. It is a crucial platform for teams to evaluate young talent and for players to make their mark before the regular season begins.

Fans can catch all the Summer League action on various platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, and the ESPN App. The event promises to offer a glimpse into the future of the NBA, with rookies from the 2024 Draft class making their first appearances in their new team colors.