Los Angeles Lakers’ Odds to Win the 2024-2025 NBA Championship (July Edition)

As the 2024-2025 NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a familiar position of scrutiny. Despite their storied history and a star-studded roster featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, recent seasons have shown the team struggling to secure a top-six playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference.

According to current betting odds, the Lakers are not considered among the top favorites to win the championship. Their odds range from +2800 to +4000, placing them outside the top 10 teams favored for the title.

Considering the team’s recent performances, this reflects a more cautious outlook from oddsmakers and analysts. For context, the current top favorites include:

Boston Celtics: +300

Oklahoma City Thunder: +750

Denver Nuggets: +850

Philadelphia 76ers: +850

New York Knicks: +900

Analysis

The Lakers’ position in the odds reflects several ongoing challenges. In recent seasons, they have struggled to break into the top six playoff teams in the Western Conference, often finding themselves in the play-in tournament. The 2023-24 season saw them finish with a 47-35 record, placing them seventh in the West and necessitating participation in the play-in tournament.

A significant factor in the Lakers’ performance has been the physical toll on their star players. At 39 years old, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown signs of wear and tear, particularly late in the regular season and during playoff runs. This has often led to inconsistent team performances when it matters most.

The 2024-25 season roster includes veteran leadership and young talent. While James and Davis remain the cornerstones, the effectiveness of the supporting cast will be crucial in determining the team’s success. Players like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura must contribute consistently to alleviate the pressure on the stars.

While the Lakers’ current odds suggest they are not considered top-tier contenders, their championship pedigree and star power mean they cannot be entirely discounted. However, to add another title to their illustrious history, they must overcome the challenges that have hindered their success in recent years.

Offseason Moves

There have been no significant roster changes for the Lakers this offseason; however, the same can’t be said of the coaching staff. Darvin Ham is out as head coach and has been replaced by JJ Redick. General Manager Rob Pelinka hopes the former NBA sharpshooter turned analyst can bring a fresh perspective to the team that’s struggled for consistency the last two seasons.

The Lakers selected Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht, a versatile guard/forward, was picked 17th overall, while Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was selected 55th. The Lakers are expected to be active in the trade market to improve their roster before the start of the season. They may leverage their young talent and draft picks to acquire a 3&D wing, bolstering their offense and defense.

With these strategic moves and a focus on maintaining the health and performance of their star players, the Lakers are poised to be a formidable team in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Summary Past Championship Seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise boasts a storied history of success spanning two distinct eras and cities, accumulating 17 NBA championships. This legacy began in Minneapolis, where the team, led by the dominant George Mikan, established itself as the NBA’s first dynasty. From 1949 to 1954, the Minneapolis Lakers claimed five titles, including the league’s first three-peat.

In 1960, the franchise relocated to Los Angeles, ushering in a new era of excellence. The Los Angeles Lakers continued to build upon their winning tradition, securing an additional 12 championships. This period saw the emergence of numerous basketball legends, including Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers’ championship seasons are marked by memorable moments and outstanding performances. From Magic Johnson’s iconic Game 6 performance as a rookie in the 1980 Finals to Kobe and Shaq’s three-peat from 2000 to 2002, and more recently, the 2020 “Bubble” championship led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Each title represents a unique chapter in the franchise’s history, showcasing the team’s ability to adapt and excel across different eras of basketball. The following list provides a comprehensive overview of the Lakers’ championship seasons, highlighting key players, opponents, and significant aspects of each title run:

Los Angeles Lakers Championship Seasons

2020: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

In the NBA Bubble, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, defeated the Miami Heat in six games. This championship was particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the season being completed in a controlled environment in Orlando, Florida.

2010: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The Lakers avenged their 2008 Finals loss to the Celtics by winning in seven games. Kobe Bryant was named Finals MVP, marking his fifth NBA championship and the Lakers’ 16th overall.

2009: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to a five-game series victory over the Orlando Magic. This championship was Bryant’s first without Shaquille O’Neal, and he earned the Finals MVP award.

2002: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Jersey Nets

The Lakers, led by the dominant duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, completed their three-peat by sweeping the New Jersey Nets in four games. Shaq was named Finals MVP for the third consecutive year.

2001: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Lakers had one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history, losing only one game throughout the postseason. They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in five games, with Shaquille O’Neal earning Finals MVP honors.

2000: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to their first championship since 1988, defeating the Indiana Pacers in six games. O’Neal was named Finals MVP.

1988: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Lakers repeated as champions by defeating the Detroit Pistons in a hard-fought seven-game series. James Worthy was named Finals MVP for his outstanding performance, including a triple-double in Game 7.

1987: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The Lakers, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, defeated their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics, in six games. Magic Johnson was named Finals MVP.

1985: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

The Lakers avenged their previous Finals losses to the Celtics by winning in six games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named Finals MVP, marking the first time the Lakers defeated the Celtics in the Finals.

1982: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Lakers, with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. Magic Johnson was named Finals MVP.

1980: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Rookie Magic Johnson famously played center in place of an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, leading the Lakers to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Magic was named Finals MVP.

1972: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Led by Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, the Lakers won their first championship in Los Angeles by defeating the New York Knicks in five games. Chamberlain was named Finals MVP.

Minneapolis Lakers Championship Seasons

1954: Minneapolis Lakers vs. Syracuse Nationals

The Lakers completed their second three-peat by defeating the Syracuse Nationals in a seven-game series. George Mikan continued to dominate as the team’s star player.

1953: Minneapolis Lakers vs. New York Knicks

The Lakers won their second consecutive championship by defeating the New York Knicks in five games. George Mikan once again led the team to victory.

1952: Minneapolis Lakers vs. New York Knicks

The Lakers began their first three-peat by defeating the New York Knicks in seven games. George Mikan was the standout player.

1950: Minneapolis Lakers vs. Syracuse Nationals

The Lakers secured back-to-back titles by defeating the Syracuse Nationals in six games, with George Mikan leading the way.

1949: Minneapolis Lakers vs. Washington Capitols

The Lakers won their first championship by defeating the Washington Capitols in six games. George Mikan was the team’s star, establishing the Lakers as an early NBA powerhouse.