Los Angeles Lakers Re-Sign Anthony Davis To 5-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced they re-signed Anthony Davis. The team did not disclose terms of the deal, which reportedly is for five years, $190 million and includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Davis and his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports reportedly met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka this past Tuesday to go over contract details, and the big man opted for long-term security.

It was widely speculated that Davis would sign a shorter term deal in order to get back into free agency sooner, but ultimately decided to lock in the guaranteed money now.

“In the Orlando bubble, Anthony Davis proved he is one of the game’s most complete and dominant two-way players,” Pelinka said. “Now, Lakers fans get to watch A.D. continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come. This is truly a blessed moment for Lakers Nation.”

Davis re-signing with the Lakers caps off what has been a massively successful offseason and free agency period. Pelinka did an excellent job of adding youth, talent and grit to the roster and Davis’ new deal ensures the franchise will be competing for titles for several years.

There was never any doubt that Davis would come back to Los Angeles, especially after his dominant showing during the 2019-20 season. Davis averaged a robust 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals in a little over 34 minutes per game, and earned All-NBA First Team honors.

He was also named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The 27-year-old staked his claim as the best big man in the league, and becomes the centerpiece for the Lakers going forward. LeBron James inked a two-year extension to keep him and Davis together, but will eventually turn the keys of the franchise over to the younger star.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, the Lakers are the consensus favorites to win the championship again and Davis will be one of the key driver’s during their next run. The storied franchise has a reputation for its big men, and Davis is set to become the next great one in the team’s history.

How Davis can improve his game

Despite entering his ninth season in the league, Davis has even more room to improve as a player.

He is an all-world scoring threat, but could do better shooting the basketball from deep. Davis shot 33% from three on 3.5 attempts per game last season, so it stands to reason he could raise that mark with more reps.

He could also take more command facilitating the offense, especially when James is on the bench.

