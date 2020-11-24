Los Angeles Lakers Re-Sign Markieff Morris To 1-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have officially re-signed forward Markieff Morris to a one-year contract. Although the terms of the deal were not released, it is reported to be for the veteran’s minimum.

The Lakers originally signed Morris after he was waived by the Detroit Pistons in the middle of last season and he proved to be a big part of their championship run.

In 14 regular-season games for the Lakers (one start), Morris averaged 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.3% behind the arc. He really emerged in the postseason while playing in all 21 games, starting two of them.

Morris averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the field and a team-high 42% from deep.

The signing of Morris is the latest in what has been a very successful and busy offseason for the Lakers and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka got things started by trading Danny Green and the 28th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for Dennis Schroder, filling a vital need at point guard. The Lakers then were able to sign veterans from other organizations like Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews while also re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to improve an already great roster that won the championship this past season.

Morris is currently 31 years of age and getting set to enter his 10th NBA season after originally being drafted 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns out of Kansas in 2011. The Lakers are the fifth organization he has played for and although it is only a one-year deal, they now gain his full bird rights going into next offseason if they want to re-sign him a second time.

The 6’8″ forward played a key role off the bench for the Lakers as a tough defender and floor spacer to finish last year, and that is expected to be the case once again this upcoming season.

Morris part of talented Lakers bench

In addition to relying on Morris off the bench, the Lakers have reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell along with Schroder due to be part of the reserve unit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!