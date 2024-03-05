Los Angeles Lakers Remain 2024 NBA Championship Longshots

As the 2024 NBA season heats up, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the front-runners for the championship title, boasting odds of +250. Hot on their heels are the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champions, with odds of +450, closely followed by the Los Angeles Clippers at +500, the Milwaukee Bucks at +700, and the Phoenix Suns rounding out the top contenders at +800.

Oddly, the two Western Conference leaders remain at long-betting odds. The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the conference with a 43-19 record at +2500, while the Oklahoma Thunder weigh in at +2000. The conventional wisdom is that these two franchises have little or no championship pedigree or experience. However, it remains rare that conference-leading teams are at such long odds this late in the season.

With the regular season in its final leg and games unfolding daily, the race for playoff position is becoming increasingly dynamic. Betting odds for the championship will fluctuate based on the latest team performances, significant news, and other pivotal developments. This allows fans and bettors to engage in futures betting all season long.

Lakers Remain Longshots

The Los Angeles Lakers, with a current record of 34-29, find themselves in a challenging yet hopeful position in the hunt for the 2024 NBA Championship. The team sits 9th in the Western Conference with the current NBA betting odds for Lakers at +4000. Los Angeles has shown glimpses of greatness that keep aspirations of a deep playoff run alive, and the team seems to be finding its stride, going 7-3 over the last 10 games, including a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to bounce them out of first place.

This momentum is crucial as the Lakers eye the 6th seed, currently only 2 games behind the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers’ ability to close this gap will be pivotal in securing a more favorable playoff position, potentially avoiding the play-in tournament, and directly securing a spot in the postseason.

Celtics Overwhelming Favorites

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, are pacing for 65 wins this season, and are 8 games up on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. The team has won 11 straight games, including a 140-88 drubbing of the Golden State Warriors on National TV this past weekend. Boston is the +250 favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and their 18th NBA championship.

Defending Champs

Last year, soon after the Denver Nuggets delivered the decisive blow against the Miami Heat, securing their first NBA championship in the franchise’s history, oddsmakers quickly had them at longshots to repeat.

Entering the season, the Nuggets were somewhat under the radar in the championship betting odds, positioned at +1900. This placed them slightly behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who were pegged at +1800, and marginally ahead of the Miami Heat at +2000, highlighting a competitive field where the Nuggets were not the outright favorites.

However, as the season unfolds, the Nuggets now find themselves as Western Conference favorites, having won six straight games to get within a half a game of the Minnesota Timberwoves in the conference standings. The Nuggets are currently holding odds of +450 to repeat as NBA champions in 2024.

That Other Los Angeles Team

Recently Los Angeles Clipper forward Paul George expressed a newfound confidence in the Clippers’ ability to secure wins, especially after the team successfully navigated through a challenging start to the season. This turnaround, according to George, signifies that the Clippers have weathered their early-season struggles, understanding both their playing style and identity, which has paved the way for their recent successes.

Oddsmakers have taken notice. The Clippers are just behind the Nuggets at +500 odds to win the NBA championship. They sit in 4th place in the Western Conference, well ahead of both the New Orelans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, are a playoff lock and should open the post season with home court advantage.

Don’t Count Out the Bucks and Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns have quietly positioned themselves as semi- dark horses in the race for the 2024 NBA Championship. The Bucks at +700, led by the indomitable Giannis Antetokounmpo, continue to blend a high-powered offense with staunch defensive play, making them a formidable opponent on any given night. Their consistent performance throughout the season, complemented by strategic mid-season acquisitions, has kept them in the upper echelon of the league. The team’s resilience and adaptability, coupled with their star power, underscore their potential to navigate the playoffs successfully and vie for the championship, undeterred by the more favored teams.

On the western front, the Phoenix Suns are at +800, with their dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have not only showcased their ability to dominate on the court but have also demonstrated a depth that’s critical for enduring the grueling playoff battles. Their blend of veteran leadership and youthful exuberance has been a recipe for success, propelling them through the ranks in a highly competitive Western Conference. As they continue to build chemistry and fine-tune their strategies, the Suns emerge as a serious contender, capable of upstaging the odds. Their journey to the playoffs and beyond promises to be an exhilarating display of basketball prowess, reminding fans and analysts alike to not underestimate their championship aspirations.