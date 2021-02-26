Los Angeles Lakers Sign Damian Jones To 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Damian Jones to a 10-day contract ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones was waived by the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

He appeared in 14 games for Phoenix, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. The 25-year-old has additionally spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks in his young career. Jones was selected by the Warriors with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Although he played sparingly for the Suns, Jones was more productive with the Hakes last season. He appeared in a career-high 55 games and averaged 5.6 points (on 68% shooting) and 3.7 rebounds over 16.1 minutes per game.

Jones’ arrival gives the Lakers an option at center while Anthony Davis remains on the mend from a calf strain and Marc Gasol still looks to find any sort of consistency.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had recently acknowledged the Lakers were exploring options for their two open roster spots, but declined to provide any specifics. “We’ll always look at opportunities to improve our team, but nothing concrete right now,” Vogel said.

“We’re just looking at what players are available. I’m not going to discuss any types of needs that we’re discussing internally.”

His comments came after the Lakers created additional roster and salary cap flexibility by waiving Quinn Cook before his contract became fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

Lakers reportedly won’t pursue Cousins

With teams nearing the point of buying out players, it was reported the Lakers would seek a reunion with DeMarcus Cousins once he was released by the Houston Rockets. That notion was further fueled when L.A. waived Cook.

However, it has since been reported the Lakers will instead pass on signing Cousins.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!