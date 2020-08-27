Los Angeles Lakers Statement Advocates ‘End Of Racial Violence’

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, players from across the NBA chose to boycott scheduled playoff games on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to make the decision, boycotting their contest against the Orlando Magic and ultimately the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit.

Additionally, players across multiple other leagues including the WNBA, MLB and MLS decided to boycott games as well.

Several teams have supported their players’ decision and that wasn’t any different with the Lakers. “We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence. Eighty percent of NBA players are Black men,” they said in a statement.

“We cannot love them for the joy and entertainment that they bring to the world, yet sit in silence and fail to use our platforms and resources to amplify their voices when they demand the justice and equality that America has promised us all, but denied Black people for too long.

“In 2020 alone, we have been made to bear witness to the killings of numerous unarmed Black men and women at the hands of the police, as well as private “vigilantes.” Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and now Jacob Blake. We must continue to say their names. But now is also the time for us to say enough.”

This is a message consistent with the Lakers throughout the recent ordeal. The team has made internal hirings in order to better their franchise while also being loud in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice across the country.

As players met inside the bubble, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard reportedly led the Lakers and L.A. Clippers in voting against the NBA Playoffs finishing.

Playoffs resuming after boycotts

Both the players and the NBA Board of Governors held meetings Thursday morning in order to figure out the ensuing steps following the initial boycotts. There was some beliefs that players could choose to end the season.

However, they have since decided to resume the playoffs at some point this weekend.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!