Los Angeles Lakers’ Valuation and Comparison with Other Major Sports Franchises

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, have been valued at $6.4 billion since October 2023. This places them as the third most valuable franchise in the NBA, trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($7.7 billion) and the New York Knicks ($6.6 billion).

The Los Angeles Lakers’ ownership history is deeply intertwined with Dr. Jerry Buss’s legacy and the evolution of their home venue, now known as Crypto.com Arena. Dr. Jerry Buss acquired the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979 as part of a $67 million deal that included the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, The Forum arena, and a large tract of land in Inglewood, California. This purchase, valued at approximately $16 million for the Lakers alone, would be one of the most successful investments in sports history.

Under Buss’s ownership, the Lakers transformed into a global sports brand. He introduced the concept of “Showtime” to the NBA, blending entertainment with basketball. This approach included raising the price of floor seats, introducing dancers and a live band, and cultivating famous fans from Hollywood.

Following Jerry Buss’s passing in 2013, ownership of the Lakers transitioned to his six children through a family trust. Jeanie Buss, his eldest daughter, emerged as the controlling owner and face of the franchise. The current ownership structure includes:

Jeanie Buss, as the controlling owner and team president

The Buss family trust, which owns 66% of the franchise

Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, who acquired a 27% stake in 2021

Ed Roski Jr. and Patrick Soon-Shiong as minority owners

The Lakers’ home venue, now known as Crypto.com Arena, has been integral to the team’s modern history. It opened initially as Staples Center on October 17, 1999, marking a new era for the franchise. Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) owns and operates the arena, which has become a centerpiece of downtown Los Angeles’s L.A. Live entertainment complex.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are currently the most valuable NBA franchise, with a valuation of $7.7 billion. The team, owned by Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, has been highly successful recently, winning multiple championships and consistently being a playoff contender. The Warriors’ roster includes star players like Stephen Curry, named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2024, and Draymond Green. Despite a challenging season where they missed the playoffs, the Warriors actively seek to improve their roster, exploring trades to bring in another star player to complement Curry.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are valued at $6.6 billion, making them the second most valuable NBA franchise. The Knicks have a storied history and play in one of the largest markets in the world. The team has made significant player additions in recent years, including Jalen Brunson, who was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2024. The Knicks finished the 2023-2024 season with a solid record, securing the second spot in the Atlantic Division. The team’s ownership and front office have been focused on building a competitive roster to return to championship contention.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies, valued at $2.4 billion, are the NBA’s least valuable franchise. Despite this, the team has been developing its young talent and has a promising future. The Grizzlies’ roster includes notable players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team struggled in the 2023-2024 season, finishing fourth in the Southwest Division. However, the Grizzlies remain committed to their long-term development strategy, nurturing their young core and making strategic additions to the roster.

Other Major Sports Franchises

Most Valuable MLB Franchise: New York Yankees: $7.1 billion. The New York Yankees remain the most valuable team in Major League Baseball (MLB), with a valuation of $7.55 billion. The Yankees’ high valuation is driven by their substantial revenue of $679 million, the highest in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL Franchise, valued at $9.1 billion. They are also the most valuable sports team in the world and the most valuable franchise in the National Football League (NFL). Their financial success is attributed to their revenue generation and operating income, which are the highest in the NFL.

Most Valuable NHL Franchise: Toronto Maple Leafs: $2.80 billion. In the National Hockey League (NHL), the Toronto Maple Leafs hold the top spot with a valuation of $2.80 billion. The team’s value has significantly increased, driven by substantial operating income and ownership by Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, and Larry Tanenbaum.

Historical Context and Ownership

The Lakers, founded in 1947, have a long and illustrious history. The team has seen numerous periods of success, particularly during the “Showtime” era of the 1980s and the Kobe Bryant era in the 2000s. The current ownership group, including Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, took over from the Buss family, which had owned the team since 1979.

The New York Yankees, established in 1901, have a legacy of success with 27 World Series titles. Owned by the Steinbrenner family, the Yankees have consistently been a financial powerhouse in MLB.

The Dallas Cowboys, founded in 1960, are known for their five Super Bowl championships and are owned by Jerry Jones, who has been instrumental in their financial and operational success.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the oldest teams in the NHL, were founded in 1917. Their ownership by large corporations like Bell Canada and Rogers Communications has helped them maintain financial stability and growth.

Last Word

The Los Angeles Lakers’ valuation of $6.4 billion underscores their status as one of the premier franchises in the NBA and the broader sports world. Compared to other major sports franchises, the Lakers are outpaced by the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees but remain significantly more valuable than the least valuable NBA franchise, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers’ rich history and strong ownership continue to contribute to their high valuation and prominent position in the sports industry.