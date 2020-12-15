Los Angeles Named Best Sports City Of The Year For 2020

The City of Los Angeles was named the Best Sports City of the Year by the Sports Business Journal.

Los Angeles was fortunate enough to celebrate two championships in the month of October courtesy of the Lakers and Dodgers. The opening of SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers, the National Women’s Soccer Leauge’s launch of Angel City FC, and the beginning of preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics were also taken into consideration.

For the Lakers, they were considered a championship contender heading into the 2019-20 season but not the overwhelming favorite as there were questions about roster construction and how quickly chemistry could be developed.

They turned heads after getting off to a fast start, and led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers captured the Western Conference’s No. 1 overall seed and dominated through the postseason.

Facing off against James’ former team in the Miami Heat, the Lakers won convincingly in Game 6 and captured the franchise’s 17th championship.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers went into their season as the clear favorites after acquiring Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox. Behind a deep and talented roster, the Dodgers compiled an MLB-best 43-17 record and swept their first two postseason series against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

In the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers managed to overcome a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves and eventually dispatched the Tampa Bay Rays in six games of the World Series.

Meanwhile, things are also looking up for the Rams as they are currently tied for first place in the NFC West and are emerging as a serious Super Bowl contender. Head coach Sean McVay has managed to optimize the talent on the roster and has the Rams playing their best football heading into the playoffs.

It is too early to tell, but the Rams could possibly be adding to Los Angeles’ trophy case in the coming months.

The Lakers and Dodgers championships were a much-needed reprieve for Los Angeles given the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has only gotten worse in the city in recent months. However, fans of both teams should be excited about their prospects of repeating in 2021.

LeBron James wants joint championship celebration

It was bittersweet to see the Lakers win a championship in a bubble and without fans in the stands as they were a team that fed off of the crowd’s energy during the year. James has constantly expressed how unfortunate it is they have not been able to celebrate with Lakers Nation, especially in a year where the Dodgers also took home the trophy.

James has been advocating for a joint parade between the Lakers and Dodgers once the pandemic is under control, and it should be a massive party once it is safe to go out again.

