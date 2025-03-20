Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves & Others Out As Lakers Host Bucks In 6th Game In 8 Days

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of a six-game in eight-day stretch, which hasn’t been ideal considering a number of key players are banged up.

They have won three straight games though and look for a fourth on Thursday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks to wrap up this difficult stretch.

Unfortunately, the Lakers continue to be shorthanded as Luka Doncic has been ruled out. Doncic dropped 31 points in the Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but has been dealing with an ankle sprain and some other ailments, so L.A. will let him rest in the second of a back-to-back against Milwaukee.

In addition to Doncic, the Lakers continue to be without LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, who are inching closer to a return but not yet ready to play against the Bucks.

The injuries don’t stop there as Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) is also out while Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury management) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain) are doubtful, signaling they are unlikely to play.

That makes this specific matchup even more challenging as with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, Milwaukee has the size to punish the Lakers down low and on the glass. That’s what happened just last week when the Bucks blew the Lakers out in Milwaukee despite a 45-point performance from Doncic.

Jaxson Hayes is available this time around, which should help, but it still should be a tough challenge for a Lakers team missing four starters and some key bench players.

In these type of situations, Reaves has typically come up big for his team but even he isn’t able to give it a go in this one.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers’ rotation will look like, but they have 11 healthy players with Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Dalton Knecht, Markieff Morris, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Cam Reddish.

Regardless, this is a house money type of game for JJ Redick’s team and would be another big win if they are able to steal one for their 10th straight victory at home.

Milwaukee Bucks (38-30) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-25)

7:30 p.m. PT, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Jordan Goodwin

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: Markieff Morris

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Christian Koloko, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Trey Jemison, Alex Len

Projected Bucks Starting Lineup:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Taurean Prince

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Key Reserves: Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Ryan Rollins

