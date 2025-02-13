Luka Doncic: Calf Is Feeling Good But Play Was ‘Rusty’ In First Two Games With Lakers

After missing more than six weeks with a left calf strain, Luka Doncic returned to action this week in the Los Angeles Lakers’ two games against the Utah Jazz to close out the first half before the All-Star break.

The Lakers split the two games and Doncic clearly did not look like his usual self, which could be expected when coming off a significant injury and joining a new team he’s never played with before. Not to mention that Doncic is on a minutes restriction and only played 23.5 minutes on average in the two games, putting up 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

After Wednesday loss to the Jazz, Doncic discussed the potential of this Lakers team although admitted he has felt rusty in the two games he has played, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think we can go very far. Obviously today I felt very rusty, only two games in from my injury. Turnovers, missed free throws, I can do way better. But now I think we’re approaching this break, so we gotta rest. For me, I think it’s more of a mental rest that anything else. But still gotta work. I’m excited about this break and I can’t wait to get back to play.”

The good news though is that Doncic’s struggles have been due to rust and not his calf giving him issues:

“It’s good. Still getting back in rhythm. You can’t really practice 5-on-5 stuff like you do in the game. I’m just happy to be back out there and trying to win and trying to play games.”

The All-Star break comes at a perfect time as it will give Doncic some more time to rest his calf to ensure he is 100% healthy for the second half. It will also give him and the Lakers some much-needed time on the practice court so they can build some chemistry as a unit.

Overall, the Lakers are in a really good spot at 32-20 heading into the break. If Doncic can remain healthy, then they should be ready to take off even more coming out of the break.

Luka Doncic admits to feeling nervous in Lakers debut

Not only has Luka Doncic needed to knock off the rust since returning from his calf injury, but he also admitted to feeling some nerves in his Lakers debut.

“Special. The way they received me, everybody, it was amazing to see. I was a little nervous before. I mean, I don’t know the last time I was nervous before a game,” Doncic said. “But once I stepped on the court, it was fun. Just being out there again felt amazing.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!