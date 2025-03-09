Luka Doncic Discusses Facing Celtics For First Time Since 2024 NBA Finals & As Member Of Lakers

Less than one year ago, Luka Doncic was in the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks against the Boston Celtics. His first time back in Boston after the Finals was under completely different — and unforeseen circumstances — as he is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers due to the midseason blockbuster deal with Dallas.

Doncic’s Mavericks did not put up the best of fights against the Celtics, and being back at their home arena was sure to bring up some memories from that series. Luka still had a great game for the Lakers — 34 points and eight rebounds — but he was unable to help lift the Lakers to victory, especially after the groin injury to LeBron James in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Doncic reflected on being back in Boston for the first time and facing the Celtics, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah, they have an amazing team, amazing players, especially here it’s very tough to play and very tough to beat them. But yeah, it obviously comes to mind. My first Finals, you don’t want to lose it. But that’s what happens, it obviously comes to mind sometimes.”

This was also Doncic’s first look at the Lakers-Celtics rivalry from up close. It’s one of sports’ very best rivalries, and Luka definitely enjoyed being a part of it:

“It was a great atmosphere. Love playing in those atmospheres, it gets you going, gets you hyped. But we know Boston is very loud all the time. Like I said, it’s always tough to play here. But it’s fun for me, it’s very fun.”

The Celtics are an extremely formidable opponent, having won the NBA Finals in 2024 and being right back at the top of the Eastern Conference standings — at No. 2 — this season. The Celtics are certainly a team the Lakers could see in the Finals if they are able to get through the Western Conference.

And now that Doncic has his first game in Boston out of the way, it should only get easier to focus on the task at hand when in the building.

Luka Doncic fine after hurting back

In either the Lakers’ win over the L.A. Clippers or the New Orleans Pelicans, Luka Doncic took a hard fall that hurt his back. It was clear during the Celtics game that he was not 100%, but said that he’s fine.

Although, he did admit that his back is bothering him after the fall, which gives the Lakers something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

