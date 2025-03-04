Luka Doncic Expected To Play, Austin Reaves Ruled Out Of Lakers’ Game Against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers look for their seventh consecutive win on Tuesday night as they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The injury report was a notable one leading up to this game as the Lakers will again be without some key pieces.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic were both listed as probable and expected to be able to suit up, which is great news and should help make up for the losses of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jordan Goodwin, who all remain out.

The Lakers’ defense has been their calling card as they have held each of their opponents during this win streak to 102 points or fewer and will look to keep that streak going against the Pelicans. But they must be careful as New Orleans has won four of their last five games with Williamson beginning to once again resemble the force he has always been when healthy.

James, the Western Conference Player of the Month for February, will be looking to bounce back after a rough performance against the L.A. Clippers as he and Doncic continue to build their chemistry together and carry the Lakers offense. LeBron is also set to make history as the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points combining regular and postseason, needing just one point to do some.

The Lakers have continued to get big contributions from their role players, who are stepping up when others have gone down to injury. Rookie Dalton Knecht is coming off a 19-point performance while Jarred Vanderbilt is finally getting his legs under him and providing the Lakers with that manic energy and effort that he is known for. Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith step into the starting lineup seamlessly and provide great defense and shooting.

Down multiple important pieces, the Lakers can not afford to let their energy drop, especially against the Pelicans who thrive in transition and rank in the top five in second-chance points. In Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans have multiple players capable of huge offensive nights if the Lakers aren’t locked in on that side of the court.

Thankfully, they have been for the most part over the past month and as long as they maintain that focus this win streak can continue.

New Orleans Pelicans (17-44) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-21)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Gabe Vincent

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Trey Jemison, Shake Milton

Projected Pelicans Starting Lineup:

PG: CJ McCollum

SG: Trey Murphy III

SF: Zion Williamson

PF: Kelly Olynyk

C: Yves Missi

Key Reserves: Jose Alvarado, Bruce Brown, Jordan Hawkins, Karlo Matkovic

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!