Luka Doncic Faces Former Team For First Time With Lakers Hosting Mavericks

For the first time since the blockbuster trade that shook the basketball world on Feb. 1, Luka Doncic will face his former team as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on TNT/TruTV/MAX as well as Spectrum SportsNet at 7 p.m. PT.

Doncic is coming off by far his best game in the purple and gold with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Lakers blew out the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. And he and the rest of the team will be looking to build off that outstanding performance.

Doncic should be extra motivated to stick it to his former teammate and while, for some, that could cause them to try and do too much, head coach JJ Redick isn’t worried about that being the case for his star guard.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Redick said. “Every day that he’s been with us, it’s becoming a little more normal. I’ve been there, first time playing your old team, particularly with it being this close in a time duration, it’s gonna be weird. But he’ll be able to handle it.”

Not only is being a Laker becoming more normal for Doncic, but the chemistry with the rest of the team is growing and improving every day as well. LeBron James has spoken about the need for the Lakers to fit their games around Doncic, not vice versa, and that has led to some promising results. If the likes of Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith are able to figure that our sooner rather than later, the Lakers’ offense can become nearly unstoppable.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Anthony Davis, who was acquired in the Doncic trade, won’t be suiting up as he recovers from an adductor strain. But one former Laker will be suiting up against his former team in guard Max Christie.

Since joining the Mavericks Christie has been outstanding averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range in eight games with Dallas. The young guard insists he has no ill feelings towards the Lakers after the trade and while that may be true, it doesn’t mean he won’t be looking to have a big night and help Dallas to a win.

Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-27)

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, 7:00 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT/TruTV/MAX, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin

Projected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Dante Exum

SF: Klay Thompson

PF: PJ Washington

C: Dwight Powell

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Kessler Edwards

