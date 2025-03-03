Luka Doncic Has Realization Lakers Fans Have Known For A While

The Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Luka Doncic was over a month ago, which means he is starting to get comfortable with his new team both on and off the court.

Doncic is coming off two of his better games with the Lakers, averaging 30 points in back-to-back home victories over the L.A. Clippers.

While Doncic was understandable upset when he was shockingly traded, those feelings appear to have worn off and the vibes couldn’t be any higher within the Lakers after six straight wins.

What Doncic is also learning though is that when you play for the Lakers, you have to be ready to go every night as every team is ready to give L.A. its best shot. There’s a running joke on Lakers social media about players returning from injury just to play against them, although Doncic is starting to realize that it isn’t a joke.

The latest example is Norman Powell, who returned against the Lakers on Sunday after missing a few weeks with a knee injury. Unfortunately for Powell, he was able to play just nine minutes before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Doncic was asked about it after the game and is realizing what it means to play for the purple and gold.

“I think so. I think I didn’t believe it before, but they say, like if somebody’s out a long time, they play against the Lakers. I didn’t believe it that long time, but obviously it’s the Lakers,” Doncic said.

Luka has had a rivalry with the Clippers going back to his time in Dallas when he squared off with them in the playoffs in two different years. Things have gotten a little chippy between him and the other L.A. team, but that is what he likes.

“Maybe, obviously, we went back and forth a lot with the Clippers. That’s what I like. For me, that’s fun, and that’s how I get going, especially on the basketball court,” Doncic said.

Doncic talking smack shows that he is getting back to his old self, which is great news as the Lakers continue their second half surge.

Luka Doncic ‘good’ after bumping knees

Luka Doncic was forced back to the locker room in the first quarter against the Clippers after getting fouled hard by Kris Dunn. He revealed that they bumped knees and even though he was laboring a bit to finish out the game, Doncic is not concerned.

“It was on the fall, I think,” Doncic said, referring to when he was fouled has by Dunn late in the first quarter. “Just a little tight. But then I got kneed in the knee. Third straight game in the same spot, so kind of struggle on that right leg. But I’m good.”

