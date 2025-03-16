Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes & Others Return As Lakers Host Suns In Matinee

After a rough 0-4 road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers return home and host the Phoenix Suns in a Sunday matinee game. This marks the third of a six-game in eight-day stretch for L.A., who has been decimated by injuries which led to the previous losses.

Luckily, the Lakers are getting some guys back in this one as Luka Doncic is in the lineup after missing Friday’s game in Denver with an ankle sprain. Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith also both missed that game with in being the second of a back-to-back and despite initially being questionable for this one, they are able to give it a go.

Another big return for the Lakers is starting center Jaxson Hayes, who missed all four games on the road trip with a knee contusion. The Lakers’ lack of size has been glaring with some many key players out, so it’s nice to get Hayes back with both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura remaining out.

With the schedule being as rough as it currently is, this is the good chance for the Lakers to get back in the win column and end their skid. Things have not gone well for the Suns this season as they find themselves on the outside looking in of the Play-In Tournament despite having championship aspirations coming into the year.

Phoenix is just 6-14 in its last 20 games and has shown no signs of being able to make a late-season run.

At the end of the day though, they still have some star power with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who are all healthy, so this is by no means a cakewalk for a Lakers them that could be playing with some tired legs coming off the road trip.

As the Lakers begin a stretch of five straight home games, where they have been one of the best teams in the league, they need to start things off on a high note and look for Doncic and Reaves to lead the way in making that happen as James inches closer to a return.

Phoenix Suns (31-36) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (40-25)

12:30 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 16, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Jordan Goodwin

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Devin Booker

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Ryan Dunn

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Nick Richards

Key Reserves: Royce O’Neale, Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, Oso Ighodaro

