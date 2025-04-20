Luka Doncic: Lakers ‘Let Go Of The Rope’ In Game 1 Loss To Timberwolves

Everything was going right for Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their Game 1 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic was doing whatever he wanted offensively to the tune of 16 points while the Lakers jumped out to a 28-21 lead.

Everything went down hill from there, however, as the Lakers were outscored 38-20 in the second quarter and 96-67 in the final three quarters to suffer a disappointing loss to kick off the postseason.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick felt his team did not match Minnesota’s physicality, and Doncic echoed that when discussing what went wrong after the first quarter.

“Definitely. I think in the first quarter we played the way we play. We were playing physical, and then we just kind of let go of the rope,” Doncic said. “So, we have to be way more physical. It’s 48 minutes, and every possession matters.”

When talking about the Lakers’ defensive struggles, Doncic felt it came down to a lack of physicality and ability to defend beyond the arc.

“I think it was physical. They were hitting a lot of threes,” he said. “We have to limit their threes, especially their lasers. We weren’t physical. They were running. They were getting anything they want and we have to be better.”

While the Timberwolves shooting 50% from deep is not necessarily sustainable, Doncic knows a lot of the shots were wide open and the Lakers need to fix that.

“I mean, they had great shots, honestly. They had 21 threes, which is a lot, you know. They shot 60 percent from three to win the game, and we got to be better to take them off the line,” Doncic said.

One the other end of the floor, Doncic was one of the only Lakers to show up as he led all scorers with 37 points on 12-of-22 shooting. He has shown the ability to get whatever he wants offensively against this Timberwolves defense, but others will need to show up on both ends if the Lakers want to make this a series.

Luka Doncic on what went right for the Lakers

The Lakers were able to make a run late in the third quarter, and Luka Doncic discussed what they did right that can be replicated in Game 2.

“I think just playing our game. Playing the way we know how to play,” Doncic said. “Very physical, giving energy on the defense end, getting out in transition and playing our game.”

With the series shifting to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, winning Game 2 at home to even the series is vital for Doncic and the Lakers.

