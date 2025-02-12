Luka Doncic: Lakers Will Introduce LeBron James Last Going Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out all the stops for the debut of Luka Doncic with the franchise on Monday night. Even before the ball went up to start the game, the Lakers’ faithful gave Doncic a massive ovation during player introductions and it was even noteworthy that he was announced last, even after LeBron James.

While Doncic is undoubtedly the future face of this franchise, it is still James’ team now, so to see Doncic get announced last was special. But that is also something the two worked out prior to the contest.

Doncic spoke after the game and revealed that James texted him that morning and wanted the 25-year-old to have that moment in his debut. But the new Lakers star also made it clear that LeBron will get that last spot going forward.

“Yeah, he texted me in the morning,” Doncic said after the Lakers win. “He said, whatever you want. And I said, for him to text me that, it’s just amazing. Shows what kind of person he is to let me have my moment, so I really appreciate it… Today, he left me have this one. But from now on, he’ll be the last.”

There is clearly a high level of respect between the Lakers’ superstar duo. LeBron knows how special Luka is as a player and understands that he will be taking over as the face of the Lakers franchise. On the other side, Doncic has all of the respect for everything James has accomplished in his storied career, and how good he remains in his 22nd NBA season.

While it was just one game, and one against a bad team in the Utah Jazz, the two already look to be a great fit next to each other and the chemistry will only continue to grow the more they play together. Regardless of who gets announced last in player intros, having both on the court takes the Lakers to another level.

Luka Doncic got ‘chills’ after pregame speech from LeBron James in Lakers debut

Immediately following Luka Doncic being announced last, cameras caught LeBron James’ pregame message to the Lakers and specifically to Doncic, telling him to be himself and not to fit in, but fit out. Afterwards, Luka admitted to getting chills upon hearing that.

“I mean, it’s like I said before. It’s special,” Doncic said. “You know, for him to say something like that feels amazing. Give him confidence. After that speech, it was chills. So I was just happy to be part.”

