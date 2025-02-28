Luka Doncic: ‘Unbelievable’ To Be Honored In Mural With Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Well before Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he already had a memorable moment with franchise icon Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Gianna attended a game between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks with Bryant famously heckling Doncic in Slovenian during the contest. At the time, Doncic recalled turning around and being surprised it was Kobe.

After the game, Doncic and Bryant would embrace and now that moment has been immortalized in a mural in Los Angeles on Melrose Ave. Artist Arutyun Gozukuchikyan did change Doncic’s jersey from a blue Mavericks one to a gold Lakers, but the moment remains a beautiful one.

Since being dealt to the Lakers, Doncic has been embraced wholeheartedly, not only by the franchise and his new teammates, but also the fanbase. For Doncic to already have a mural up in the city, with one of his heroes no less, is something he never could have imagined.

“It’s unbelievable,” Doncic said. “It was after I had been here maybe three or four days, I already had a mural with Kobe. [You all] know much I admire him. So next thing, I gotta go check it out, for sure.”

Doncic has been open about his admiration for Kobe so to have that mural up so quickly is truly something special and he is undoubtedly appreciative of it. Even at his introductory press conference, Doncic made mention of the fact that he wished Kobe and Gianna were here to see him become a member of the franchise and be the next to carry the torch.

In due time, Doncic will find the time to get down there and visit that mural without a doubt, but the Lakers superstar has a lot going on, particularly with trying to settle his family in a new city. But right now, Doncic is focused on what was always most important to Kobe himself, bringing the Lakers another championship.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic embracing challenge of overcoming shooting slump

If the Lakers are to accomplish that goal, they will need Luka Doncic to find his shooting rhythm as the guard is knocking down just 36.5% of his shots in six games with his new team. But Doncic understands that challenge of getting over this slump and is looking forward to it.

“Yeah, I think it is a big thing for me,” he said. “You got to go through a lot of downs to get to the highest point, but it is a big challenge for me, just getting back into my rhythm, making those easier shots for me. It is a big challenge for me, and I look forward to it.”

