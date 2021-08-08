Mac McClung: Signing With Lakers Was ‘Dream Come True’

The Los Angeles Lakers Summer League squad managed to go 1-1 in the California Classic by beating the host Sacramento Kings in their second game.

The Purple and Gold were led by the efforts of Devontae Cacok and Mac McClung in the 84-74 victory. Unlike the previous night versus the Miami Heat, it was the Lakers that spurred a late-game rally to close out the game with a 14-3 run.

McClung feels they were able to learn from that first game by making better decisions down the stretch.

“We kind of found out how to close games. We really are a driven team, everybody here wants to win. We took care of the ball more and made better decisions at the end of the game.”

Although this group has not been together very long, it is encouraging to see them make the necessary adjustments from game to game. After all, these summer leagues are made for young players to get accustomed to playing at the next level.

Some were surprised to see McClung go undrafted, but he now finds himself with an ideal opportunity with the Lakers. He admits that he is still wrapping his head around the recent turn of events.

“It’s almost surreal to me. Everybody loves the Lakers. I’ve always loved the Lakers. It’s like a dream come true. I just got to stop and remind myself, I’m just a kid from Gate City playing with the Summer League team. So I’m just trying to make the most of it and get better every day.”

McClung added that he has no problem stepping into the right role for himself and is excited for the chance to prove it in L.A.

“In my life, I’ve sat the bench quite a bit. I’ve been the worst player on teams, I’ve been the best player on teams. I think I’m good at finding a role and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

It is safe to say that McClung has done what he can to take advantage so far with back-to-back solid outings. Of course, he will need to show that he is capable of making the necessary strides in his development if he hopes to make an impact in the near future.

For now, McClung’s comments regarding the team’s competitiveness is a promising sign for an entertaining summer with the team traveling to Las Vegas.

Lakers receive extra draft pick in expanded Russell Westbrook deal

The Lakers once again shook up the NBA with their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook. While the Westbrook deal has come with a heavy price tag, the Washington Wizards did manage to sweeten the pot in the end by sending an extra second-rounder in order to help expand the initial trade.

Even though L.A. has made it clear they are all in on their current championship window, the onus will fall on the scouting department to continue finding potential steals for years to come.

