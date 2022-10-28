Magic Johnson ‘Agonizing’ Over Lakers’ 0-4 Start But Complimentary Of Job Darvin Ham Has Done

There are few moments on Twitter better than a Magic Johnson reaction tweet. Win or lose, Los Angeles Lakers fans can anticipate a tweet from Magic full of his thoughts on the team. He had been quiet early on, but he finally came alive Thursday with a pair of tweets after the Lakers’ 0-4 start.

After his sudden departure as president of basketball operations in 2019, the former Laker great has stayed tied to the franchise. It was reported last season that Jeanie Buss still leaned on Johnson for insight on decisions. She confirmed the report last summer citing the trust between the two.

Johnson often doesn’t hide his assessment of the Lakers, however, good or bad. He praised the offseason moves by the Lakers, highlighting how the team has become younger and more athletic.

Now, though, he’s not hiding his true feelings about the Lakers’ slow start:

I’m agonizing over the @Lakers play, the lack of shooting, and the 0-4 record. If my Lakers don’t start shooting better, this could be a longgg season for us Laker fans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 27, 2022

On the flip side, Coach Hamm has done a really good job on the defensive end. We are playing with intensity and are a much more athletic team. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 27, 2022

An often positive person, Magic made sure to add something on the bright side. He was a big fan of head coach Darvin Ham’s initial press conference, and it seems his love for the coach hasn’t faded away.

But, like much of the Lakers now, only negative can be associated with their play. And Johnson isn’t one to shy away from handing out criticism.

He points to the Lakers’ horrid 3-point shooting through four games. L.A. is shooting 22.3% from beyond the arc, easily the worst in the league. The team directly ahead of the Lakers? The Orlando Magic who are shooting 29.9% a game from three. The last team to shoot below 30% from three in a season was the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats, who won just seven games.

Teams will continue to clog the paint until the Lakers prove they can knock down threes. Shots falling will create a different offense for opposing teams to deal with. If they don’t fall, well, Magic’s take is right that it might be a long season for the Lakers.

Magic gives advice to Westbrook

It’s no secret the great Lakers point guard came under scrutiny throughout his career, especially early on. Opposing fans nicknamed him “Tragic Johnson” for his collapse in the 1984 NBA Finals. The moment though became a turning point in his Hall of Fame career.

Now, Magic is offering advice for Westbrook, whose struggles continue even amid a new season and head coach. Johnson emphasized the guard has to take accountability for his struggles, instead of hiding away from them in press conferences.

