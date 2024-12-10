Magic Johnson Enjoyed Seeing Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani At Lakers Game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is having one of the best years of any athlete as he helped lead his new team to a World Series title.

Not only did Ohtani lead the Dodgers to the 2024 World Series in his first year with the organization, but he also became the first designated hitter in MLB history to win NL MVP. Ohtani’s case as iron-clad as he was also the first player to ever hit more than 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, a feat that no one thought possible let alone from a DH.

On the other side of the city, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to regain their championship form though the 2024-25 season has been challenging, to say the least. The Lakers employ their own otherworldly superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, though the two are in desperate need of more help if they hope to challenge the inner circle of NBA contenders.

Ohtani supported the Lakers at their most recent home game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Magic Johnson posted how happy he was to see the Dodgers star in attednance, via his personal X account:

Nice to see the World Series Champion and NL MVP Shohei Ohtani with his wife at the Lakers game tonight! https://t.co/K8fN2MHCBA — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 9, 2024

The Lakers made sure Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka left the game with their own custom jerseys, a kind gesture that the franchise has done for the numerous celebrity guests they’ve had at home games. Fortunately for Ohtani and Tanaka, they got to witness a Lakers win albeit against a weaker opponent like the Trail Blazers.

Ohtani will be counted on to lead the Dodgers to the postseason again and the organization is doing its due diligence during the offseason to help field more talent to bolster their odds. It’s a strategy that perhaps the Lakers could use more of as they also seek meaningful upgrades to their own roster to aid James and Davis in their quest to add another trophy to the Lakers’ collection.

Rui Hachimura appreciates support from Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

Rui Hachimura had to have been pleased to see Shohei Ohtani in the stands watching him and the Lakers play against the Trail Blazers. The two have a friendship dating back to Hachimura’s days with the Washington Wizards and he acknowledged he appreciates the support from Ohtani.

“I didn’t know he was gonna come. I found out right before the game. He’s a very low-key guy. He don’t want to be in the scene like that, so, yeah, but I think it’s good that we both played in the most highest level in sports leagues, and especially in L.A., that’s like biggest markets here. We support each other. He supported us. Support me. I suppoer, of course, they won, but I think that kind of motivated me, too. I want to win here, and we have a lot of chances this year, too. That’s a great moment for sure.”

