Magic Johnson Expresses Excitement For 2028 Olympics In Los Angeles

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are officially finished and the United States should feel great about how things played out as the country took home the most medals with an astounding 126 total.

The USA tied China for the most gold medals with 40 apiece, but the Americans’ total was floated by their 44 silver medals and 42 bronze medals. Overall, the 2024 Olympics were filled with amazing moments throughout like the men’s USA Basketball team outlasting tough opponents in Serbia and France to bring the program’s fifth consecutive gold.

The women’s national basketball team also made history, winning its eight consecutive gold after holding off France in the final game of the tournament. USA Basketball should be proud of its efforts and both programs will look to defend their titles when the Olympics shift to Los Angeles in 2028.

Like the countless people watching across the nation, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was tuned in to most events and he expressed his excitement for the upcoming games in L.A.:

It was good to see LA’s outstanding Mayor Karen Bass in Paris get the Olympic torch passed to her for #LA28 ! Cookie and I are looking forward to watching all our favorite events: track and field, gymnastics, swimming, and of course basketball in our city! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 11, 2024

Los Angeles is a perfect city to host the Olympics because of its location, amenities and popular tourism spots for fans of all sports to enjoy. The city of Los Angeles is also home to some of the most iconic athletes ever, with Vanessa Bryant showing off a Kobe Bryant-inspired emblem for the 2028 Olympics. Kobe is no stranger to the Olympics having won two gold medals himself with USA Basketball and there was no one better that represented the spirit of competition at the games.

Although having to wait another four years will be tough for avid sports fans, L.A. will still have its hands full with all the upcoming events and games still to come. For example, the next global event will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup with SoFi Stadium acting as one of the stadiums.

Johnson and the rest of the city are going to be in for a treat when the Olympics come back around and Los Angeles will surely be a spectacle.

LeBron James doesn’t see himself playing in 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Olympics will have some of the best athletes on center stage, though LeBron James admitted that he can’t see himself being part of the festivities.

