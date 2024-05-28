Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Other Lakers Legends Pay Tribute To Bill Walton
Bill Walton, Lakers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The basketball world lost an absolute legend, icon and all-around amazing human being with the passing of Bill Walton on Monday. While he never suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, and in fact was a rival considering his time with the Boston Celtics, he was an Southern California icon, growing up in the San Diego area and starring at UCLA.

Bill was also the father of former Lakers player and head coach Luke Walton, who has spoken plenty of times about his outspoken dad and the impact that had on his career.

Unfortunately, Walton succumbed to cancer at the age of 71 years old and the entire basketball community mourned his passing. Many took to social media to speak on the love and memories they had of Walton which is proof of the impact he had on so many people.

The Lakers, and many legends of the franchise including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pau Gasol and James Worthy took to social media to remember their friend:

The constant throughout these and so many other posts and messages was the love for life and overall positive man that Walton was. There just aren’t many people like him who are always looking to put smiles on peoples faces and he will forever be remembered.

Byron Scott believes 1987-88 Lakers are greatest NBA team ever

Bill Walton, of course, was a member of some of those Celtics teams in the 1980s that had fierce battles with the Lakers during that era, but L.A. was able to come out on top twice in those NBA Finals. They didn’t face off in 1988, however, instead it was the Detroit Pistons who took on what Byron Scott believes may be the greatest team of all-time.

Scott recently spoke on this, believing that the 1987-88 Lakers should be in the conversation of greatest NBA team ever. Scott noted that the team not only had star power, but was extremely deep and ultimately defended their NBA Championship from the prior season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Stanley Johnson Recalls ‘Difficult Conversation’ With Raptors President Masai Ujiri

Stanley Johnson has made a name for himself as a reliable, gritty, defensive-minded forward in his seven-year…

Bench Provides Boost for Lakers in Game 1

The headlines will all be for Andrew Bynum’s triple-double, Pau Gasol’s near…
Montrezl Harrell, Donovan Mitchell

Recap: Balanced Jazz Attack Blows Out Lakers

A potential Western Conference Finals preview turned into a blowout as the Utah Jazz had six players in double-figures…
Raiders’ Donald Penn Talks Kobe Bryant-derek Carr Similarities, Lakers Needing Demarcus Cousins

Raiders’ Donald Penn Talks Kobe Bryant-Derek Carr Similarities, Lakers Needing DeMarcus Cousins

Along with an incredibly long list of actors and musicians, the Lakers also have plenty of other professional athletes that are diehard fans of the purple and gold. One of those fans is two-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles native, Donald Penn of the Oakland Raiders…