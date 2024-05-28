Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Other Lakers Legends Pay Tribute To Bill Walton

The basketball world lost an absolute legend, icon and all-around amazing human being with the passing of Bill Walton on Monday. While he never suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, and in fact was a rival considering his time with the Boston Celtics, he was an Southern California icon, growing up in the San Diego area and starring at UCLA.

Bill was also the father of former Lakers player and head coach Luke Walton, who has spoken plenty of times about his outspoken dad and the impact that had on his career.

Unfortunately, Walton succumbed to cancer at the age of 71 years old and the entire basketball community mourned his passing. Many took to social media to speak on the love and memories they had of Walton which is proof of the impact he had on so many people.

The Lakers, and many legends of the franchise including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pau Gasol and James Worthy took to social media to remember their friend:

Mourning the loss of the iconic Bill Walton pic.twitter.com/Xy7G6Ycfcb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 27, 2024

Today I had to say goodbye to

a great friend that I will always miss….@UCLAAthletics @UCLAMBB @NBA pic.twitter.com/JIA3sORJgY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 27, 2024

Rest in peace to a friend, 2X NBA Champion, Hall of Famer, and one of the most skilled centers we’ve ever seen Bill Walton! His NCAA Championship performance as a UCLA Bruin against Memphis is by far the most dominate NCAA Championship performance ever – he shot 21 for 22 and had… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2024

I met Bill my rookie year in Anchorage Alaska for Lakers/Clippers preseason game. At the same hotel I came down early 4 breakfast & Bill invited me 2 his table. To this day we never talked basketball-just love, life, happiness & peace. A true friend & mentor. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/FUP1gozxMC — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) May 27, 2024

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Walton, a basketball legend and an incredible human being. My sincere condolences to my dear friends Luke and Bre, and to Bill's entire loving family. You will be deeply missed🙏❤️ https://t.co/WdWeG0WCKL — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 27, 2024

The thing that I loved about you the most was that you would say just about ANYTHING! I'm going to miss you my friend. One of the best defensive center to ever play the game. Rest in Heaven "Big Red". My heart and prayers go out to Lori, Luke Walton and the rest of the Walton… pic.twitter.com/Tt83DLz2Si — Byron Scott (@official_bscott) May 28, 2024

He was a NICER Man than he was a GREAT player…R.I.P (Rip City)Bill pic.twitter.com/5cgr5H63Rj — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) May 27, 2024

Rest Easy to the LEGEND BILL WALTON🙏🏾 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 27, 2024

R.I.P the big red head Bill Walton sad sad sad we I played for the LA Clippers he was doing our games so we spend some time together crazy ❤️❤️❤️❤️🏀 — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) May 27, 2024

We will miss Bill..

Pull up his prime highlights.

Would’ve totally played well in any era.

Sneaker technology kept him from showing everything. But his prime run was up there with best. pic.twitter.com/1K19gZwcgc — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) May 27, 2024

The constant throughout these and so many other posts and messages was the love for life and overall positive man that Walton was. There just aren’t many people like him who are always looking to put smiles on peoples faces and he will forever be remembered.

