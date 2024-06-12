Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Pau Gasol & More React To Passing Of Lakers Legend Jerry West

Los Angeles Lakers legend and basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West passed away at the age of 86 years old, it was announced on Wednesday morning. While most known for his time with the Lakers as both a player and executive, West made an impact throughout the entire NBA and formed great relationships and friendships with many of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

As such, his passing was truly felt throughout the entirety of the NBA world as a whole and many took to social media to give their thoughts and reactions. From former Lakers stars such as Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol, to fellow NBA icons like Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson, everyone gave condolences and kind words to the legendary Jerry West:

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and… pic.twitter.com/o9xMDu50Wv — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game. pic.twitter.com/aScTL7WqL1 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2024

Oscar Robertson issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/qgF8SdyKcl — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2024

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a 💯 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024

It’s because of Jerry West that there was even “Showtime” It’s because of you that I am who I am today. You believed in me when no one else did and for that I’m forever grateful. You will always be my “Basketball Dad”. I love you Logo my heart is broken. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/Gv1y3wfB5G — Byron Scott (@official_bscott) June 12, 2024

Jerry and me talking basketball…He learned so much from me that day… pic.twitter.com/lNnpfNRPty — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 12, 2024

Rest In Peace 🤲🏾 https://t.co/n89NIRMjg2 — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) June 12, 2024

There are undoubtedly countless others whom he impacted throughout his time on this earth and these tributes are just a small sampling of what Jerry West meant to so many.

Lakers release statement following news of Jerry West death

Even though Jerry West hadn’t been an official member of the organization for quite some time, the Lakers will always be a family and the franchise released a statement following the news of his passing.

“Jerry West is forever a basketball icon. He brought Lakers fans their first championship in Los Angeles in 1972 and was integral to another six titles during his time with us. Our thoughts are with the West family and the many NBA fans who honor his legacy. Jerry West will always be a Lakers legend.”

