Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Pau Gasol & More React To Passing Of Lakers Legend Jerry West
(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers legend and basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West passed away at the age of 86 years old, it was announced on Wednesday morning. While most known for his time with the Lakers as both a player and executive, West made an impact throughout the entire NBA and formed great relationships and friendships with many of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

As such, his passing was truly felt throughout the entirety of the NBA world as a whole and many took to social media to give their thoughts and reactions. From former Lakers stars such as Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol, to fellow NBA icons like Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson, everyone gave condolences and kind words to the legendary Jerry West:

There are undoubtedly countless others whom he impacted throughout his time on this earth and these tributes are just a small sampling of what Jerry West meant to so many.

Lakers release statement following news of Jerry West death

Even though Jerry West hadn’t been an official member of the organization for quite some time, the Lakers will always be a family and the franchise released a statement following the news of his passing.

“Jerry West is forever a basketball icon. He brought Lakers fans their first championship in Los Angeles in 1972 and was integral to another six titles during his time with us. Our thoughts are with the West family and the many NBA fans who honor his legacy. Jerry West will always be a Lakers legend.”

