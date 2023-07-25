Magic Johnson & Others From NBA World Send Prayers To LeBron James’ Family After Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The NBA world received shocking and horrible news on Tuesday morning that Bronny James — the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice at USC on Monday.

All reports and indications point toward the positive as of Tuesday, with Bronny being removed from the ICU. But the NBA waits with patience for another positive update regarding his health. James did not make a public statement, but wished to thank the USC medical and athletic staff for their work with Bronny.

With the news spreading on Tuesday morning, people around the basketball world took to social media to show their support for Bronny and the James family. People from Lakers legend Magic Johnson to Caron Butler, Trae Young and Jalen Brunson all posted their public prayers.

Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023

🤲🏾….

Sending prayers & healing energy

Ase’ — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) July 25, 2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 25, 2023

Prayers to Bronny man 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 25, 2023

Man prayers up 🙏🏾 ! https://t.co/4qnwwhCUmy — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 25, 2023

Bronny 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 25, 2023

Praying for Bronny🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 25, 2023

Sending prayers to Bronny and his family ! Wishing a speedy recovery for this young man 🙏🏽 https://t.co/CwMueZPzuQ — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) July 25, 2023

Athletes often stand together during the most difficult times. And it appears the entire sports world is rallying around the James family to offer support for Bronny.

Bronny in stable condition

Bronny was reportedly removed from the intensive care unit on Tuesday morning and is in stable condition as he begins the recovery process from cardiac arrest. There remains no other public information, as the James family would undoubtedly like to keep things as private as possible.

But fans are hoping for not only a return to the court from the young USC star, but more importantly, a full recovery and a return to normal life for an 18-year-old kid.

