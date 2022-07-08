Magic Johnson Praises Lakers’ Recent Free Agent Signings

What makes the Los Angeles Lakers organization unique is the vast history it has with legendary players that date all the way back to 1947 with George Mikan.

These Purple and Gold legends may not be very active like the front office is, but they do share their opinion and advice when it comes to big transactions the Lakers make.

No one does that more than legendary point guard Magic Johnson, who also had a short stint as the team’s president of basketball operations.

After the moves the Lakers made in free agency this summer, Johnson took to Twitter to express optimism about where the Lakers are headed:

I love Lonnie Walker because he’s big, strong and athletic. The @Lakers also made some great additions to the roster with Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2022

The direction of more ‘young’ and ‘athletic’ players changes the Lakers from one of the oldest teams in the league last season to a team that features only two players at least 30 years old.

One of the players the Lakers brought back is Thomas Bryant, who Johnson drafted in the second round in 2017 before deciding to waive just a year later. Magic is happy to see him back with the Lakers though:

With these free agent signings, the @Lakers have become younger and more athletic! I’m excited about the signing of Thomas Bryant. With his ability to shoot the 3, he will create more space for LeBron and AD. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2022

Bryant gives a style of player the Lakers have not had since maybe a Marc Gasol as a stretch big. With the team’s limited shooting and perimeter spacing last season, the signing of Bryant will help give more space to not only the duo of James and Davis but Russell Westbrook, who loves attacking the paint.

The stamp of approval Johnson gives to the recent Lakers offseason moves is a good sight to see. A younger and more athletic roster appeals to the 12-time NBA All-Star, and now it is time for the franchise to complete the roster before heading into training camp with the new group.

Darvin Ham Expecting Russell Westbrook To Start Next Season

One of the main goals for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham this season is to find a way to put Westbrook in a position to succeed with James and Davis.

After a year where the Big 3 played a combined 21 games together, the benefit of the doubt for keeping Westbrook is certainly there. However, with his future on the team still up in arms because of the potential Kyrie Irving trade, Laker fans are unsure whether or not L.A. will have a new point guard.

Ham stated in a recent interview that he plans to start Westbrook. This confirmation comes after the rumors of Westbrook coming off the bench for the Lakers to find a successful team role.

Heading into next season, there have been hints amongst the new Lakers players that the team will prioritize playing at a faster pace. This comes to no surprise as the Lakers were ranked 25th in pace last season.

With a high motor in Westbrook, a fast-paced style of offense will benefit the 2016-17 NBA MVP. A plan is in place in case the expectation of starting Westbrook does happen, but the chance the position swaps for Irving is still alive and something Laker fans are anticipating.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!