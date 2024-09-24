Magic Johnson Proud Of Jayden Daniels & Commanders
Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson joined the new ownership group of the Washington Commanders last year and so far that is looking like a great investment thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders selected Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and through his first three games, he has certainly looked the part.

Daniels has led the Commanders to a 2-1 record and put together his best overall performance on Monday night in a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 38-33 win.

While a long rebuilding process was expected for the Commanders after the new ownership group came in, the addition of Daniels has helped expedite that and Johnson is definitely excited, as he wrote in a series of social media posts on Monday night:

“Commander Nation, tonight was a big win for our Commanders over a great Cincinnati Bengals team. Jayden Daniels put on a show finishing 21 for 23 with 254 yards and 2 touchdowns! He excelled in his Monday Night debut and set a NFL record high completion percentage for a rookie! Daniels had a lot of help tonight from his offense. Terry McLaurin had 100 yards and touchdown and additionally touchdowns from Ekeler, Robinson Jr., and Trent Scott helped seal the victory. I loved the trick play and touchdown from the lineman Scott! The difference tonight from last week is we got in the end zone and scored touchdowns. I’m so happy that the big stage on Monday Night was not too much for the Commanders team. Coach Quinn and his staff had a good game plan for today’s matchup and it showed! I’m so proud of our entire team and so excited for our fanbase all across the country, especially in the DMV!”

Keeping Daniels healthy will be a challenge as he is thin and likes to run. If the Commanders are able to do that and put enough pieces around them though, then Johnson could eventually be celebrating yet another championship on his legendary resume as a player and owner.

Jayden Daniels is from Southern California

There’s a good chance that Jayden Daniels is a Lakers fan as he was born in Fontana and grew up in San Bernadino.

He went on to play his college ball at Arizona State for three years before finishing up at LSU for two and then being drafted by the Commanders in the first round.

